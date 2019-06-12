Perfect score for Vladimir Krutskikh at Finn World Masters

Double Finn World Masters Champion, Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia, has yet to put a foot wrong at the 2019 Finn World Masters in Skovshoved, Denmark with three races wins from three races.
He picked up two wins on Day 2 to lead the 246-boat fleet, from 28 nations. At his first Masters, Anthony Nossiter, from Australia, is second, while Laurent Hay, from France, is third.
Despite forecasts of strong wind, the fleet waited afloat for more than two hours in sweltering sunshine and almost zero wind before finally getting the race underway. When the wind finally arrived from Sweden, it built quickly to more than 12 knots.
The first fleet race on Tuesday was the catch-up race for Blue group, won by Filipe Silva, from Portugal with second Uli Breuer of Germany.
In Race 3 Krutskikh was fastest to the top mark in Yellow group, to lead round and win his second race of the day, this time from Taras Havrysh, from Ukraine, and Christoph Christen, from Switzerland.
Blue group was a battle between old adversaries, Nossiter and Mike Maier, from Czech Republic. Nossiter rounded the top mark in the lead, with Maier in the chasing pack.
Up the second beat Maier applied pressure but Nossiter remembered what to do and stayed ahead to take the race win. Maier took second with Felix Denikaev in third.
After three Olympics, Anthony Nossiter is sailing in his first Finn World Masters.
In the age categories, Krutskikh is leading the Masters, Hay is leading the Grand Masters, Thomas Schmid, from Germany, in fourth, is leading the Grand Grand Masters.
While Henry Sprague is the top Legend (over 70) in tenth place and Britain’s Richard Hart is the leading Super Legend (over 80) in 179th overall.
2019 Finn World Masters – after 3 races (236 entries)
1st RUS 73 Vladimir KRUTSKIKH – M 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd AUS 221 Anthony NOSSITER – M 5 5 1 – – 11 pts
3rd FRA 75 Laurent HAY – GM 2 4 5 – – 11 pts
4th GER 193 Thomas SCHMID – GGM 4 11 4 – – 19 pts
5th ESP 757 David TEROL – M 7 6 7 – – 20 pts
6th GER 707 Uli BREUER – GM 3 3 15 – – 21 pts
7th POR 51 Filipe SILVA – M 8 2 13 – – 23 pts
8th CZE 1 Michael MAIER – M 1 27 2 – – 30 pts
9th AUS 22 Paul McKENZIE – GM 2 24 4 – – 30 pts
10th USA 74 Henry SPRAGUE III – L 4 12 14 – – 30 pts
11th SUI 5 Christoph CHRISTEN – M 5 23 3 – – 31 pts
12th DEN 21 Otto STRANDVIG – GM 9 18 9 – – 36 pts
13th SWE 5 Fredrik TEGNHED – GM 23 9 7 – – 39 pts
14th GBR 5 John GREENWOOD – GGM 13 20 8 – – 41 pts
15th GBR 2 Allen BURRELL – GM 21 2 20 – – 43 pts
16th SWE 61 Mikael NILSSON – GGM 28 7 10 – – 45 pts
17th NED 81 Gerko VISSER – GM 12 8 28 – – 48 pts
18th AUT 333 Gerhard WEINREICH – GM 12 12 24 – – 48 pts
19th RUS 41 Denikaev FELIKX – GM 10 37 3 – – 50 pts
20th UKR 14 Volodymyr STASYUK – M 3 33 14 – – 50 pts
21st AUS 5 Matt VISSER – GM 18 14 18 – – 50 pts
22nd SWE 14 Stefan NORDSTRÖM – GM 20 6 25 – – 51 pts
23rd GBR 567 Martin HUGHES – GGM 17 29 6 – – 52 pts
24th NED 29 Bas de WAAL – GM 14 15 24 – – 53 pts
25th ITA 4 Francesco FAGGIANI – GM 6 38 10 – – 54 pts
26th HUN 50 Akos LUKATS – M 40 4 12 – – 56 pts
27th SWE 72 Peter OVERUP – M 20 19 17 – – 56 pts
28th GBR 33 Kieron HOLT – M 10 21 26 – – 57 pts
29th SWE 75 Johan WIJK – GM 24 17 16 – – 57 pts
30th DEN 80 Michael STAAL – GGM 31 8 19 – – 58 pts