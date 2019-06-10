International 505 – Barcelona Open for Penny and Russ Clark

In what ended up being a game of two halves the 505 Barcelona Exhibition Regatta was won convincingly by newcomers Penny and Russ Clark (GBR).

Second was ever present American Howie Hamlin sailing with Ian Mitchell (GBR) and third went to Malcom Higgins and Nick (Camel) Johnson from Australia.

On Day 1, in 15 – 20 knots and choppy seas Higgins and Johnson gave everyone a lesson in how to sail a 505 in windy conditions with 4 firsts and 1 second place.

Day 2 was somewhat lighter with 7-12 knots but the chop had, if anything, increased on top of a rolling swell which bounced back off the seawall of the Barcelona International Sailing Centre.

In what can only be described as a clinical demolition, Penny and Russ Clark dominated day two in conditions described by the highly experienced & successful multi class Australian Mal Higgins as “the most difficult sailing conditions I have ever had to race in”.

In the end Penny and Russ won the event in convincing fashion with an impressive display of consistent boat speed and intelligent racing against some of the best dinghy and skiff sailors around.

Penny, an Olympic medallist said; Russ and I have raced 470s, Fireballs, and many other dinghies and skiffs together but the 5o5 is the only one that really suits our weight. It’s also an awesome boat and great people to sail with.

We were able to borrow the UK association boat to go to the Worlds in Australia which was an easy way to experience the class before we bought our own boat. Everyone has been so helpful with tips, logistics and resources we have been able to go to great regattas and get up to speed quickly.

“An international event in Northern Spain will become an annual event for the 5o5 Class” said International President Michael Quirk. “We are also looking for a suitable venue in Spain for our European Championship in 2021 & World Championship in 2022.”

“In the meantime there will be some great opportunities for racing in Spain and for Spanish sailors to try out what is generally considered as the best two person sailing boat on the planet.”

The next international event for the Class will be Leg 3 of the Euro Cup in Kiel, 22 to 25 June.

The 5o5 2019 European Championships will be held from 6 to 10 August in Sonderborg Yacht Club, Denmark.

International 505 – Barcelona Open 7 – 9 June 2019.



1st GBR Penny Clark & Russ Clark 14 pts

2nd USA Howie Hamlin & Ian Mitchell 26 pts

3rd AUS Mal Higgins & Nick Johnson 30 pts

4th GBR Ian Pinnell & Norman Byrd 30 pts

5th AUS Michael Quirk & Reeve Dunn 47 pts

6th USA Craig Thomson & Paddy Lewis 51 pts

7th AUS Jeff Robinson & Adam Wyatt 54 pts

8th AUS Ian Brown & Elliot Wells 56 pts

9th AUS Earl Alexander & John Mclean 83 pts

10th AUS Richard Hyde & Lyndsay Gilber 92 pts