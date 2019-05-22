Medemblik Regatta – Day 2

The second day of racing at the Medemblik Regatta Nautical Festival and three more races for both RS:X fleets.

In the men’s RS:X Hollands Kiran Badloe retains his lead with 15 points while in second is Sil Hoestra with 18 points and in third Ivan Pastor of Spain with 27 points. Dorian Rijsselberge is now fourth with 29 points.

In the women’s RS:X Lilian de Geus of Holland is the new leader with 7 points. In second place is Italy’s Flavia Tartaglini with 14 points, and third Zofia Klepacka of Poland with 17 points.

Britain’s Erin Watson is in 13th with 61 points.

The Hansa Liberty completed their first day of racing with three races. David Durstob (4,1,1) of Britain leads, with second Vera Voorbach (3,5,3) and in third

Paul Phillips (3,2,6) of Britain.

Also the first day of racing for Hansa 303, where Nick Kruizinga (1,2,1) of Holland leads.

Full results here