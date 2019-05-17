World Sailing meet to decide future of Olympic sailing

World Sailing’s Mid-Year Meeting opens today at Chelsea Football Club in London,with the selection of Equipment for the Paris 2024 Olympics the main talking point.

World Sailing’s Events Committee and Equipment Committee will meet on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 May before the Council, the main decision making body of the world governing body, bring the session to a close on Sunday 19 May.

World Sailing’s proposals for governance reform and the events strategy for 2021-2028 will also be discussed alongside three urgent submissions.

Three Events and Equipment – 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 – have been confirmed for the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Competition with Equipment decisions to be made for the remaining seven Events.

World Sailing’s Equipment Committee will make a recommendation to Council for the selection of new Equipment for new Events and for those where the outcome of an earlier re-evaluation is to select Equipment.

Events under this process include the Mixed Two Person Dinghy, the Mixed Kiteboard, the Mixed Two Person Offshore Keelboat and the Men’s and Women’s One Person Dinghy following its re-evaluation.

A verbal report will be given on the Mixed Two Person Offshore Keelboat and Urgent Submission M01-19 from the Board which proposes a new way forward with the procedure for selecting this Equipment.

Previous World Sailing meetings have ended in chaos, with confusing decisions and last minute reversals of long debated recommendations.

Will this meeting be any different and will Olympic sailing be the winners or loosers?

For more information on the World Sailing committee recommendations see World Sailing Mid-Year Meeting recommends . . .

An audio and main screen feed of all the meetings will be available on the World Sailing TV YouTube Channel.

