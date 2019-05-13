World Sailing Mid-Year Meeting recommends . . .

World Sailing’s Mid-Year Meeting will take place at Chelsea Football Club in London, from 17-19 May 2019.

At that meeting World Sailing’s Equipment Committee will make a recommendation to Council for all new Paris 2024 Events and for those where the outcome of an earlier re-evaluation is to select Equipment, and they will be reviewed at the meeting.

Events under this process include the Mixed Two Person Dinghy, the Mixed Kiteboard, the Mixed Two Person Offshore Keelboat and the Men’s and Women’s One Person Dinghy following its re-evaluation.

A verbal report will be given on the Mixed Two Person Offshore Keelboat, and the Urgent Submission M01-19 from the Board proposes to Council a new way forward with the procedure for selecting this Equipment.

So what do they have to say?

Men’s and Women’s Windsurfer – Re-evaluation – RS:X retained.

World Sailing’s Board of Directors considers that the RS:X, the Equipment proposed by Neil Pryde, fits the Equipment criteria considered by World Sailing’s Council, after Neil Pryde committed to allow other manufacturers to access the market.

As a result, the Board will recommend to World Sailing’s Council that they should retain the RS:X, subject to the Olympic class contract, as the Men’s and Women’s Windsurfer at Paris 2024.

Men’s and Women’s One Person Dinghy – Recomended RS Aero or Laser/Radial

Following a tender process and sea trials for four classes, the Evaluation Panel wrote a report that concluded that there are two suitable items of equipment for the 2024 Men’s and Women’s One Person Dinghy Event:

The RS Aero equipment and the Laser equipment, and their recommendation will go forward to the Equipment Committee at the Mid-Year Meeting before they put forward a recommendation to World Sailing’s Council.

Mixed Two Person Keelboat Offshore – New urgent submission made by World Sailing



World Sailing’s Board of Directors have put forward an Urgent Submission M01-19 for the 2019 Mid-Year Meeting that proposes a new way forward with the procedure for selecting Equipment for the Mixed Two Person Keelboat Offshore.

The Submission proposes that World Sailing’s Council shall select a list of different Equipment which it considers to meet the key criteria of the event by 31 December 2019 and then make a decision on the Equipment, selecting from the list no later than 31 December 2023.

The Submission will be discussed and debated at the Mid-Year Meeting before World Sailing’s Council decide on the steps forward.

Mixed Two Person Dinghy – 470 recommended

Following a tendering process which recieved two tenders, the 470 and the Melges 15 concept which was later withdrawn.

Having found the 470 Class tender compliant with all requirements, the Evaluation Panel will recommend the 470 to the Equipment Committee subject to the Class Association agreeing to updates to the Olympic Classes Contract for 2024.

Mixed Kiteboard – further evaluate IKA Formula Kite Class equipment

Tenders were received by the International Kiteboarding Association (tendering with the IKA – Formula Kite Class equipment), Fly 4 all (Tarooa) and Ozone Kites. Fly 4 all withdrew their tender

The Evaluation Panel shortlisted the IKA-Formula Kite Class to further evaluate their tender. World Sailing will visit the IKA-Formula Kite Class World Championship to gather further information.

World Sailing Mid-Year Meeting, The Great Hall, Chelsea Football Club, from 17-19 May 2019

