49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans – Day 5 Live

Day 5 of the 2019 Volvo 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans at WPNSA with two more days of fleet racing to decide Sunday’s medal race top ten.

There will be Live broadcasting from the event each day from 10.30am here on Sailweb.

Nacra 17 Top Overall after Fridays races:

1. ITA Ruggero Tita, Caterina Banti 31 pts

2. DEN Lin Cenholt, CP Lubeck 36 pts

3. GBR John Gimson, Anna Burnett 44 pts

4. ARG Mateo Majdalani, Eugenia Bosco 52 pts

5. GBR Ben Saxton, Nicola Boniface 56 pts

6. ITA Vittorio Bissaro, Maelle Frascari 57 pts



Nacra 17 Races Friday:

Race 14 – 1st DEN Lin Cenholt and CP Lubeck, 2nd GER Paul Kohloff and Alica Stuhlemmer, 3rd NZL Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders.

Britain’s Chris Rashley and Laura Giovannetti 5th, Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface were 8th.

Race 15 – 1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, 2nd FRA Moana Vaireaux and Noa Ancian, 3rd AUS Paul Darmanin and Lucy Copeland.

Britain’s Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface were 5th, Chris Rashley and Laura Giovannetti 15th

Race 16 – 1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, 2nd GBR Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface, 3rd John Gimson and Anna Burnet.

Women 49erFX Races Friday:

Race 13 – 1st USA Paris Henken and Anna Tobias, 2nd Julie Bossard and Aude Compan, 3rd NZL Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech.

Brits Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey were 10th. 12th Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth.

Race 14 – 1st NZL Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech, 2nd DEN Ida Nielsen and Marie Olsen, 3rd SWE Vilma Bobeck and Malin Tengstrom.

Brits Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey were 23rd. Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth 14th.

Men 49er Races Friday:

Race 14 – 1st FRA Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin, 2nd GBR James Peters and Fynn Sterritt, 3rd AUS Will and Sam Phillips.

Brits Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell were 4th.

Race 15 – 1st GER Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel, 2nd NZL Logan Beck and Oscar Gunn, 3rd USA Ian Barrows and Mitchell Kiss.

Brits Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell were 7th. James Peters and Fynn Sterritt 14th. While leaders Burling and Tuke have 6 and 4 today.