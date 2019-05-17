Sébastien Simon winner of Bermuda 1000 Race

Sébastien Simon (ARKEA PAPREC) crossed the finish line of the second edition of the Bermuda 1000 Race Douarnenez – Brest in Brest on Friday, 17 May at 10:34. Winning his first solo race in IMOCA.

His race time is 7 days, 17 hours, 34 minutes. He completed the theoretical 2,000-mile course at an average speed of 10.73 knots. He actually traveled 2,196.97 miles on the bottom, averaging 11.84 knots.

Yannick Bestaven and Sam Davies expected later this morning, still under the threat of Maxime Sorel and Giancarlo Pedote, ready to exploit the slightest failure.

Five other competitors are expected today: Boris Herrmann (ETA: 13:45), Fabrice Amedeo (16:45), Clement Giraud (18:15), Stéphane Le Diraison (19:45) and Arnaud Boissières (19:45). So there are ten arrivals on the agenda by midnight this Friday!