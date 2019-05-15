Opening day of the 2019 Star European Championship

Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening take the early lead on day 1 of the 2019 Star European Championship on Lake Garda.
Scheidt and Boening (3, 1) have 4 points and lead from Paul Cayard and Arthur Lopes (2, 3) with 5 points. In third are Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Frederico Melo (4, 4) with 8 points.
Italy’s Diegro Negri sailing with Frithjof Kleen (GER) opened the scoring with a win in the first race, with Cayard and Lopes second and Scheidt and Boening third.
With the afternoon wearing on, it was a short turnaround to race two but already the breeze was feeling much softer.
Cayard nailed the start to lead at the windward mark, closely followed by Scheidt, with another American, Eric Doyle and his crew Payson Infelise.
On the last downwind they all gybed early and Cayard went left, while Schedit and Doyle found a bit more pressure and sailed round the outside.
So it was, that the Brazillian picked up the second race to add to his third, with Doyle in second and Cayard in third.
Star European Championship – Leaders after 2 races (90 entries)
1st BRA Robert Scheidt and Henry Raul Boening 3 1 – – 4 pts
2nd USA Paul Cayard and Arthur Lopes 2 3 – – 5 pts
3rd POL Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Frederico Melo 4 4 – – 8 pts
4th USA Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise 9 2 – – 11 pts
5th SW Fredrik Loof and Brian Fatih 11 6 – – 17 pts
6th FRA Xavier Rohart and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot 7 10 – – 17 pts
7th NOR Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin 6 14 – – 20 pts
8th USA Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada 10 13 – – 23 pts
9th RUS Alexey Zhivotovskiy and Lev Shnyr 18 9 – – 27 pts
10th USA Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley 25 7 – – 32 pts