Opening day of the 2019 Star European Championship

Robert Scheidt and Henry Boening take the early lead on day 1 of the 2019 Star European Championship on Lake Garda.

Scheidt and Boening (3, 1) have 4 points and lead from Paul Cayard and Arthur Lopes (2, 3) with 5 points. In third are Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Frederico Melo (4, 4) with 8 points.

Italy’s Diegro Negri sailing with Frithjof Kleen (GER) opened the scoring with a win in the first race, with Cayard and Lopes second and Scheidt and Boening third.

With the afternoon wearing on, it was a short turnaround to race two but already the breeze was feeling much softer.

Cayard nailed the start to lead at the windward mark, closely followed by Scheidt, with another American, Eric Doyle and his crew Payson Infelise.

On the last downwind they all gybed early and Cayard went left, while Schedit and Doyle found a bit more pressure and sailed round the outside.

So it was, that the Brazillian picked up the second race to add to his third, with Doyle in second and Cayard in third.

Star European Championship – Leaders after 2 races (90 entries)

1st BRA Robert Scheidt and Henry Raul Boening 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd USA Paul Cayard and Arthur Lopes 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd POL Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Frederico Melo 4 4 – – 8 pts

4th USA Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise 9 2 – – 11 pts

5th SW Fredrik Loof and Brian Fatih 11 6 – – 17 pts

6th FRA Xavier Rohart and Pierre-Alexis Ponsot 7 10 – – 17 pts

7th NOR Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin 6 14 – – 20 pts

8th USA Augie Diaz and Bruno Prada 10 13 – – 23 pts

9th RUS Alexey Zhivotovskiy and Lev Shnyr 18 9 – – 27 pts

10th USA Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley 25 7 – – 32 pts

