470 Open European Championships – Mills and McIntyre back on top

Day 4 of the 470 European Championships in San Remo, Italy and two races were completed for all fleets.

The British pair Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre took back the lead of the women’s championship, a 3 and 2 taking them to 13 points, and five points clear of Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France now in second place.

Overnight leaders, Israel’s Gil Cohen and Noha Lasry crashed out with a 28 and 27 to sit in seventh with 39 points.

Race winners were, Nia Jerwood and Monique Devries of Austria and Lecointre and Retornaz in the second.

Britain’s Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter are 19th overall.

In the men’s championship Australia’s Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan continue to top the leaderboard.

A win and seventh place take them to 6 points and seven clear of Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden.

Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriuez of Sapin move into third overall despite a DNF in the second race, they have 19 points.

Britain’s Luke Patiance and Chris Grube drop to 14th overall after a 18 and 9 leave them with 41 points and 10 points outside the Medal race cut-off.

Martin Wrigley and James Taylor GBR are 23rd overall.

International 470 – Women, leading positions after 6 races

1st GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE 3 2 – – 13 pts

2nd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ 6 1 – – 18 pts

3rd ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA 4 4 – – 24 pts

4th NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERKHOUT -9 8 – – 27 pts

5th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR 2 3 – – 30 pts

6th ISR 11 Noya BAR-AM and Shahar TIBI UFD 6 – – 36 pts

7th ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noa LASRY -28 27 – – 39 pts

8th GER 24 Nadine BOEHM and Ann-Christin GOLIASS 10 DNC – – 42 pts

9th AUS 5 Nia JERWOOD and Monique DEVRIES 1 5 – – 43 pts

10th GRE 216 Maria BOZI and Rafailina KLONARIDOU 5 DNC – – 43 pts

International 470 – Men, leading positions after 6 races

1st AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and Will RYAN 1 -7 – – 6 pts

2nd SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM -35 2 – – 13 pts

3rd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ 4 DNF – – 19 pts

4th GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS 3 -10 – – 21 pts

5th AUT 1 David BARGEHR and Lukas MÄHR 6 -28 – – 24 pts

6th NZL 1 Paul SNOW-HANSEN and Daniel WILLCOX -12 1 – – 27 pts

7th GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Philipp AUTENRIETH 2 6 – – 29 pts

8th SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik Fock FOCK and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 5 5 – – 30 pts

9th TUR 890 Deniz CINAR and Ates CINAR -15 4 – – 30 pts

10th FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION 9 (16 – – 31 pts

Full results available here