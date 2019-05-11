Day 3 reprieve at the 470 Open European Championships

Very late in the day, at around 18:10 hrs, the Race Committee was able to launch the first and only race of the day for both the men/mixed and women fleets at the 470 European Championships in San Remo, Italy.

The women’s race was won by Poland’s Agnieszka Skrzpulec and Jolanda Ogar who are in ninth place overall with 25 points.

Overall Israel’s Gil Cohen and Noha Lasry, who scored a second Saturday, now top the leaderboard with 6 points, with the British pair Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre in second place with 8 points.

Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France keep third place with 11 points, while Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhout of Holland move into fourth after a third place finish.

Britain’s Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter finished in 14th place and move to 20th overall.



In the men’s championship, Australia’s Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan continue to top the leaderboard with 3 points after discarding the second place from Saturday’s flight race.

Reigning European champions Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden move to second place thanks to a win in the blue group. They are tied on 6 points with Austria’s David Bargehr and Lukas Maehr.

Britain’s Luke Patiance and Chris Grube gained three places after a seventh place finish, they are now in 12th place with 19 points.

Martin Wrigley and James Taylor GBR did not compete and drop to 24th overall.

From Sunday the men split into Gold and Silver fleets.

International 470 – Women, leading positions after 4 races

1st ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noa LASRY 3 1 -6 2 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE 1 -8 1 6 – – 8 pts

3rd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ 5 2 4 -7 – – 11 pts

4th NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERKHOUT 2 -7 7 3 – – 12 pts

5th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO REINA -12 3 8 5 – – 16 pts

6th GER 24 Nadine BOEHM and Ann-Christin GOLIASS -13 5 10 4 – – 19 pts

7th ISR 11 Noya BAR-AM and Shahar TIBI -10 9 2 9 – – 20 pts

8th GRE 216 Maria BOZI and Rafailina KLONARIDOU 6 -14 5 13 – – 24 pts

9th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR BFD 13 11 1 – – 25 pts

10th SLO 64 Tina MRAK and Veronika MACAROL bFD 4 14 8 – – 26 pts

International 470 – Men, leading positions after 4 flight races

1st AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and Will RYAN 1 1 1 -2 – – 3 pts

2nd SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM 3 2 -5 1 – – 6 pts

3rd AUT 1 David BARGEHR and Lukas MÄHR 1 3 2 -12 – – 6 pts

4th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ -8 1 3 3 – – 7 pts

5th GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS 4 -10 1 3 – – 8 pts

6th FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION -12 4 4 2 – – 10 pts

7th FRA 79 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Sidoine DANTÈS 9 3 2 -11 – – 14 pts

8th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Matti CIPRA 3 -17 7 4 – – 14 pts

9th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Tal HARARI 2 -13 12 1 – – 15 pts

10th NZL 1 Paul SNOW-HANSEN and Daniel WILLCOX 6 -8 8 4 – – 18 pts

Best GBR:

12th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Chris GRUBE 5 (13) 7 7 – – 19 pts

