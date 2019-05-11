Gilbert and McGrane regain lead at 505 UK Nationals

Day 3 of the 505 UK Nationals at Royal Lymington YC saw three more races completed and a new overall leader.

Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane reagained the lead after two race wins and a fourth place gave them 12 points overall, and took them one point ahead of Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel who are second with 13 points.

In third are Dan Holman and Sam Pascoe with 16 points and fourth Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards.

Gilbert and McGrane won the first race Saturday ahead of overnight leaders Holt and Woelfel with Andy Smith and Carl Gibbon taking third.

Another win in race 7, ahead of Boite and Fonntaine, with Holman and Pascoe third and Holt and Woelfel finishing fourth took them into the overall lead.

In the final race of the day Holman and Pascoe took their second win of the championship, with Holt and Woelfel in second and Gillard and Edwards third.

The championship finishes Sunday.

505 UK Nationals – Leaders after Day 3 and 8 races (26 entries)

1st 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane 1 1 4 – – 12 pts

2nd 9072 Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel 2 -4 2 – – 13 pts

3rd 9222 Dan Holman and Sam Pascoe 6 3 1 – – 16 pts

4th 9177 Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards 7 -9 3 – – 27 pts

5th 9220 Boite and Fonntaine 10 2 -13 – – 29 pts

6th 9190 Ian Pinnell and Russ Clark 9 -11 -11 – – 33 pts

7th 9214 Andy Smith and Carl Gibbon 3 7 10 – – 40 pts

8th 9180 Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell 5 5 9 – – 41 pts

9th 9210 Michael Quirk and Tim Needham 8 10 5 – – 47 pts

10th 8963 Martin Hodgson and Adrian Miles 4 12 -15 – – 52 pts

11th 9124 Terry Scutcher and Christian Diebitsch -16 8 -16 – – 53 pts

12th 9085 Charlie Walters and Dougal Cram 12 6 7 – – 54 pts

13th 9178 Chris Lewns and Norman Byrd 11 15 8 – – 67 pts

14th 9093 Ben Iliffe and Harry Briddon 18 18 6 – – 71 pts

15th 8905 Graeme Willcox and James Read 13 14 -17 – – 75 pts

Full results available here