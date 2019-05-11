Pete Mitchell leads Solo Tyler Trophy at Hayling Island

Pete Mitchell of Warsash SC tops the Tyler Trophy leaderboard after three races at Hayling Island SC.

Mitchell discards a third place from the opening race, and counting two race wins has 2 points. In second place is Richard Lovering of HISC with 4 points and in third is Nigel Thomas of Hill Head SC with 5 points.

Thomas won the first race ahead of Lovering with Mitchell taking third.

In the second race Mitchell took the first of his two wins, with second Lovering and third David Mitchell of Warsash SC.

Mitchell then won the final race of day 1, with second Oliver Davenport, and in third place Lovering.

Racing continues Sunday in Hayling Bay with three more races.

Solo Tyler Trophy – Leaders after Day 1 (26 entries)

1st 5844 Peter Mitchell Warsash SC -3 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 5831 Richard Lovering HISC 2 2 -3 – – 4 pts

3rd 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 1 -8 4 – – 5 pts

4th 5840 Oliver Davenport TBA -5 5 2 – – 7 pts

5th 5808 Shane MacCarty Greystones SC -8 4 6 – – 10 pts

6th 5781 Alex Butler HISC 4 -13 7 – – 11 pts

7th 5130 Mark Lee Lymington Town SC 7 7 -16 – – 14 pts

8th 5750 David Mitchell Warsash -20 3 13 – – 16 pts

9th 5749 Michael Hicks Salcombe YC 6 -11 10 – – 16 pts

10th 5561 Tim Lewis RYA 12 -14 5 – – 17 pts

11th 5748 Neil Davison HISC -22 9 11 – – 20 pts

12th 5334 David Steel HISC 9 12 -14 – – 21 pts

13th 5569 Nick Rawlings HISC -18 10 12 – – 22 pts

14th 4975 Brenda Hoult HISC 17 -21 8 – – 25 pts

15th 6000 Doug Latta HISC -16 16 9 – – 25 pts

Full results available here