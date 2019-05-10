505 Nationals – Gilbert and McGrane lead after first day

Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane take a two point lead after day 1 of the 505 UK Nationals at Royal Lymington YC.

Gilbert and McGrane top the leaderboard after two races with 3 points. In second place are Dan Holman and Sam Pascoe, tied on five points with Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel.

Holman and Pascoe opened the scoring with a win in the first race ahead of Gilbert and McGrane, with Holt and Woelfel in third.

In the second race Gilbert and McGrane took the gun, with Holt and Woelfel second and Boite and Fonntaine in third place.

The strong wind and strong ebb giving some awesome downwind legs that caused a number of retirements in the second race, but lighter winds are expected for the rest of the weekend.

Racing continues until Sunday 12 May.

505 UK Nationals – Leaders after Day 1 and 2 races (26 entries)

1st 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 9222 Dan Holman and Sam Pascoe 1 4 – – 5 pts

3rd 9072 Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel 3 2 – – 5 pts

4th 9093 Ben Iliffe and Harry Briddon 6 5 – – 11 pts

5th 9190 Ian Pinnell and Russ Clarke 4 9 – – 13 pts

6th 9220 Boite and Fonntaine 11 3 – – 14 pts

7th 9124 Terry Scutcher and Christian Diebitsch 8 6 – – 14 pts

8th 9210 Michael Quirk and Tim Needham 7 7 – – 14 pts

9th 9180 Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell 5 12 – – 17 pts

10th 9214 Andy Smith and Carl Gibbon/Simon Briddon 9 10 – – 19 pts

11th 9177 Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards 13 8 – – 21 pts

12th 8905 Graeme Willcox and James Read 15 11 – – 26 pts

13th 9178 Chris Lewns and Norman Byrd 14 15 – – 29 pts

14th 9136 Jamie Mears and Stewart Mears 16 14 – – 30 pts

15th 9126 Stuart Turnbull and Mike Priddle 18 13 – – 31 pts

Full results available here