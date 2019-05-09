Day 1 of the 470 Open European Championship

Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre got off to a storming start with a win in the opening race of the women’s 470 Open European Championship taking place in San Remo, Italy.

And after an eighth place in race 2, they came back to take another race win and top the leaderboard with two points at the end of day 1.

In second are Gil Cohen and Noa Lasry of Israel with 4 points and in third place are Camille Lecointra and Aloise Retorna of France with 6 points after winning race 2.

Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter finished the day in 21st place with 37 points.

In the men’s event, racing in two flights, it is Australia’s Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan who top the leaderboard with two points after winning all three of their flight races.

In second place with 3 points are David Bargehr and Lukas Mahr of Austria, with third on 4 points Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez of Spain.

All Thursday’s race winners are featured in the top four places, with fourth placed Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis GRE, heading the group on 5 points of Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dante FRA, and Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom SWE.

Britain’s Luke Patiance and Chris Grube finished the opening day in 15th place with 12 points. They had a scoreline of 5, 13, 7, dropping the 13 score as their first discard.

Martin Wrigley and James Taylor (13,6,10) GBR are in 22nd with 16 points.

After a wait for the wind to settle the ideal sailing conditions enabled three races in both events, providing an interesting scoreboard for both the Europeans and the Open Championship.

The weather forecast for Day 2 is for a south-westerly wind of around 8 to 10 knots in the morning, progressively increasing in the afternoon.

International 470 – Women, leading positions after 3 races

1st GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE 1 -8 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ISR 311 Gil COHEN and Noa LASRY 3 1 -6 – – 4 pts

3rd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ -5 2 4 – – 6 pts

4th NED 11 Afrodite ZEGERS and Lobke BERKHOUT 2 -7 7 – – 9 pts

5th ISR 11 Noya BAR-AM -10 9 2 – – 11 pts

6th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Shahar TIBI -12 3 8 – – 11 pts

7th GRE 216 Maria BOZI and Rafailina KLONARIDOU 6 -14 5 – – 11 pts

8th GER 24 Nadine BOEHM and Ann-Christin GOLIASS -13 5 10 – – 15 pts

9th NED 7 Mandy MULDER and Anneloes VAN VEEN 4 -20 13 – – 17 pts

10th SLO 64 Tina MRAK and Veronika MACAROL BFD 4 14 – – 18 pts

International 470 – Men, leading positions after 3 flight races

1st AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and Will RYAN 1 1 -1 – – 2 pts

2nd AUT 1 David BARGEHR and Lukas MÄHR 1 -3 2 – – 3 pts

3rd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ -8 1 3 – – 4 pts

4th GRE 1 Panagiotis MANTIS and Pavlos KAGIALIS 4 -10 1 – – 5 pts

5th FRA 79 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Sidoine DANTÈS -9 3 2 – – 5 pts

6th SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM 3 2 -5 – – 5 pts

7th FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION -12 4 4 – – 8 pts

8th JPN 7 Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Akira TAKAYANAGI 4 -12 4 – – 8 pts

9th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Matti CIPRA 3 -17 7 – – 10 pts

10th SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik Fock FOCK and Marcus DACKHAMMAR -10 8 3 – – 11 pts

Best GBR:

15th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Chris GRUBE 5 (13) 7 – – 12 pts

