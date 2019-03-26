RS800 Spring Open at Rutland

Luke and Emma McEwen gave fair warning that they will (again) be the team to beat if you have hopes of winning any titles on the RS800 race circuit this year.

After warming up with a couple of second places in the decidedly flukey opening races, they then took four consecutive wins to wrap up their first title of the season – The Spring Open at Rutland & Rooster 2019 National Tour No.1.

The McEwen’s had a 12 point buffer back to second placed Ralph and Sophie Singleton, with Hugh Shone and Hannah Tattersall a further point back in third place.

RS800 Spring Open – After 6 races, 1 discard

1st McEwen, Luke and McEwen, Emma Royal Lymingston YC – – 6 pts

2nd Singleton, Ralph and Singleton, Sophie Burghfield SC – – 18 pts

3rd Shone, Hugh and Tattersall, Hannah Swanage SC – – 19 pts

4th Gratton, Tim and Hampshire, Fiona St Catherines College SC – – 20 pts

5th Walter, Phil and Mather, Phil Hayling Island SC – – 20 pts

6th Cockerill, Steve and Cockerill, Sarah SBSC – – 23 pts

7th Jenkins, Paul and Jenkins, Geoff WSC – – 30 pts

8th Goodman, Dan and Clark, Debbie Stokes Bay SC – – 32 pts

9th Feibusch, Chris and Jerkins, Nick Hayling Island SC – – 47 pts

10th Dodd, Chris and Meakins, Bryony Rutland SC – – 49 pts

11th Moss, Cameron and Moss, Darrol Lyme Regis SC – – 50 pts

12th Hurney, Ciaran and Kwan, Mel Oxford SC – – 54 pts