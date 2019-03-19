Sodebo Ultim 3 arrives in home port La Trinité-sur-Mer

The first images of the Trimaran Sodebo Ultim 3 in the port of La Trinité-sur-Mer in Morbihan in Brittany its home port.

The 32m long by 23m wide trimaran was launched at Vannes Multiplast Yard in Morbihan two weeks ago.

Incredibly, Thomas Coville’s new Trimaran is flying from the front, not the rear. The Cockpit is at the front of the Sailboat, in front of the mast.

TV Quiberon 24/7

Sodebo Ultim 3 left the site at Vannes, France, after 18 months of construction in the Multiplast hanger.

Related Post:

Thomas Coville FRA presented his brand-new Trimaran ‘Sodebo 3’