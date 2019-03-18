420 Inland Championships at Rutland

Eleanor Keers and Faye Chatterton of Itchenor SC won the International 420 Inland Championship held at Rutland Water SC over the weekend.

Racing was only possible on the Sunday, but this provided excellent strong wind sailing conditions for the 26 competitors.

Keers and Chatterton finished tied on eight points with Megan Ferguson and Bettine Harris of Frensham Pond SC, taking the title on count-back with a win in the final race.

In third place were Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright of Cardiff Bay YC, with Jamie Cook and Will Martin in fourth and Calum Cook and Calum Bell in fifth place.

Jack Lewis and Fraser Hemmings set the early pace with a win ahead of Ferguson and Harris, with Keers and Chatterton in third place.

Lewis and Wright then hit the front with wins in race 2 and 3, before the steady scoring of Keers and Chatterton was completed with a final race win, clinching overall victory.

420 Inland Championship – Final after 4 races, 1 discard

1st 56339 Eleanor Keers and Faye Chatterton 8 pts

2nd 55242 Megan Ferguson and Bettine Harris 8 pts

3rd 56342 Rhys Lewis and Drew Wright 10 pts

4th 55400 Jamie Cook and Will Martin 12 pts

5th 54481 Calum Cook and Calum Bell 15 pts

6th 54483 Haydn Sewell and William Heathcote 16 pts

7th 56115 Dylan McPherson and Andrew Sturt 18 pts

8th 54487 Jack Lewis and Fraser Hemmings 20 pts

9th 11 Jess Lavery and Rebecca Coles 22 pts

10th 54418 Oliver Dowson McGill and Szymon Matyjaszczuk 22 pts

11th 56091 Bertie Fisher and Charlie Bacon 23 pts

12th 51740 Harry George and James George 24 pts

13th 56467 Ellie Driver and Rose Edmonds 36 pts

14th 54187 Phoebe Hutchings and Emmy Walker 36 pts

15th 55375 Julia Staite and Matty Evans 38 pts

16th 54480 Callum Davidson‑Guild and Oscar Cawthorne 40 pts

17th 54998 Chloe Felton and Becky Cropley 42 pts

18th 52566 Kt. Byne and Ellie Rush 43 pts

19th 56116 Ellie Clark and Daisy Desorgher 45 pts

20th 54947 Ella Lance and Ollie Meadowcroft 46 pts

21st 53304 Lucy Hughes and Josh Manning 61 pts

22nd 55107 Abbey Mumford and Evie Herrington 62 pts

23rd 55244 David Peaty and Jude Singleton 69 pts

24th 54785 Mathias Potter and Cameron Hook 72 pts

25th 55190 Louis Mills and Harri Burns 77 pts

26th 56113 Ching Wong and Elinor Oleary 82 pts