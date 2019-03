18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Championship – Race 1

Race 1 of the Winning Group JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour was won by the defending champions, New Zealand’s Honda Marine team of Dave McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins.

Provisionally, Honda Marine defeated Winning Group of John Winning Jr., Sam Newton and Seve Jarvin, with Smeg og Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Mike McKensey a further 18 seconds back in third place.

The race was sailed in a 10-15-knot NE breeze with all teams electing to use their bigger No. 1 rigs.

JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Provisional After Race 1

1st Honda Marine – – DAVID McDIARMID / MATTHEW STEVENS / BRAD COLLINS

2nd Winning Group – – JOHN WINNING Jr / SEVE JARVIN / SAM NEWTON

3rd Smeg – – MICHAEL COXON / MIKE MCKENSEY / RICKY BRIDGE

4th Birkenhead Point Marina – – TOM ANDERSON / NICK DALY / JOHN WALTON

5th AppliancesOnline.com.au – – BRETT VAN MUNSTER / KURT FATOURIS / NICHOLAS HORD

6th Yandoo – – JOHN WINNING / MIKE KENNEDY / GRANT ROLLERSON

7th Finport Finance – – KEAGAN YORK / MATT STENTA / CHARLIE GUNDY

8th thekitchenmaker.com.au – – JORDAN GIRDIS / TOM QUIGLEY / LACHLAN DOYLE

9th C‑Tech – – ALEX VALLINGS / SAM TRETHAWAY / MATT COUTTS

10th Rag & Famish Hotel – – BRYCE EDWARDS / JACOB BROOM / RORY COX

11th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines – – ARON EVERETT / COURTNEY MAHAR / HARRY HALL

12th Vintec – – KIRK MITCHELL / DANIEL BARNETT / TIM WESTWOOD

13th Ilve – – JONO WHITTY / PEDRO VOZONE / MUSTAFA INGHAM

14th Marinepool – – HEINRICH BAYERN / TOM MARTIN / ANDY MARTIN

15th Noakesailing – – SEAN LANGMAN / ED POWYS / NATHAN EDWARDS

16th Dal Zotto – – JACK SPRAGUE / TIM NARBOROUGH / JOSH FELDMAN

17th Quality Marine Clothing – – YVETTE HERITAGE / MARK MUIRHEAD / DANIEL McLACHLAN

18th RMarine Pittwater – – SIMON NEARN / FANG WARREN / BRANDON BUYNIK

19th Bing Lee – – MICAH LANE / PETER HARRIS / SCOTT BABBAGE

20th Black Dog – – JARROD SIMPSON / CAM MCDONALD / NICK MURRAY

21st Lumix – – KATIE LOVE / CHAD FREITAS / MATT DOYLE

22nd Brisbane18Footer – – DAVID HAYTER / ALEX WATSON / ELLIOTT MAHAR

23rd ASKO Appliances – – JAMES DORRON / HARRY BETHWAITE / TRENT BARNABAS

24th ASCC – – JOSH POREBSKI / JACK SIMPSON / DAVE HAZARD

25th Maersk Line – – PERON PEARSE / HARRY CLARK / ELI LIEFTING

The Winning Group 2019 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship Race Dates: Saturday 2 March and Tuesday 5 to Sunday 10 March.