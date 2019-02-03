World Cup Miami – Medal Races day 2

Day 6 of the Hempel World Cup in Miami will see medal races for the the Finn, Laser, Radial and the two 470 events.



The five final medal races are scheduled to take place in the order: 470 Women, 470 Men, Finn, Radial, and Laser, from 17:00 hrs UTC. Refresh your Browser to see latest results.

The forecast to for 6-10 knots on the racing area, but only 4-5 knots in first race.

First up was the women’s 470, although the British pair, Mills and Mcintyre started in silver position, and led the early stages, they lost out on the final run.

Winners were Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort of Germany, with Fabienne Oster and Anastasiya Winkel also of Germany taking second and Fernanda Oliveira Ana and Luiza Barbachan of Brazil in third.

In the men’s 470, gold went to Frederik Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez of Spain. Second were Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergströmrt of Sweden and third Naoki Ichino and Takashi Hasegawa of Japan.

Max Salminen took Finn gold ahead of Oskari Muhonen of Finland, who won the medal race, with third Luke Muller of the USA.

Next-up the women’s Radial . . .

Hempel World Cup, Miami – Final Medal Positions

Finn Men – Final Overall Positions

Gold SWE 33 Max Salminen

Silver FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen

Bronze USA 91 Luke Muller

4th CAN 18 Tom Ramshaw

5th SUI 1 Nils Theuninck

6th FRA 112 Jonathan Lobert

7th FIN 218 Tapio Nirkko

8th CZE 5 Ondrej Teply

9th POL 17 Piotr Kula

10th NOR 1 Anders Pedersen

470 Men – Final Overall Positions

Gold ESP 44 Xammar/Rodríguez

Silver SWE 349 Dahlberg/Bergström

Bronze JPN 83 Ichino/Hasegawa

4th USA 1 Mcnay/Hughes

5th HUN 1 Gyapjas/Gyapjas

6th ITA 757 Ferrari/Calabrò

7th FRA 27 Peponnet/Mion

8th CHN 67 Xu/Wang

9th ISR 15 Hasson/Harari

10th JPN 20 Okada/Hokazono

470 Women – Final Overall Positions

Gold GER 26 Loewe/Markfort

Silver GER 95 Oster/Winkel

Bronze BRA 177 Oliveira/Barbachan

4th GBR 1 Mills/Mcintyre

5th FRA 9 Lecointre/Retornaz

6th SLO 64 Mrak/Macarol

7th NED 11 Zegers/Berkhout

8th USA 95 Brugman/Brugman

9th JPN 1 Kondo Yoshida/Yoshioka

10th ESP 14 Cornudella/López

World Cup Miami – Final day medal race leaderboards available here