420 wins John Merricks Tiger Trophy

Neil Marsden and Jonny McGovern sailing an International 420 are winners of the 2019 John Merricks Tiger Trophy.

Marsden and McGovern finished three points ahead of Simon Horsefield and Katie Burridge in a 2000, with another Int-420 of Arran Holman and Pablo Garcia in third place.

Horsefield and Burridge were the winners of Sunday’s pursuit race, with Marsden and McGovern finishing third.

Son of Rutland, the late Johnny Merricks, won the first ever Tiger a quarter of a century ago in a 420 and went on to win the 420 World Championships.

Johnny also happened to win an Olympic silver medal in the 470, and his old crew Ian Walker made a return to Rutland crewing for Jess Lavery in the very same 470 that he and Johnny won their silver medal.

They finished in 16th place.

John Merricks Tiger Trophy – Final leaders (provisional)

1st Slow 420 Neil MARSDEN and Jonny MC GOVERN 5 pts

2nd Slow 2000 Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE 8 pts

3rd Slow 420 Arran HOLMAN and Pablo GARCIA 9 pts

4th Slow 420 Jack LEWIS and Fraser HEMMINGS 22 pts

5th Slow 420 Eleanor KEERS and Faye CHATTERTON 22 pts

6th Fast 505 Tom GILLARD and Geoff EDWARDS 29 pts

7th Slow 420 Megan FERGUSON and Bettine HARRIS 31 pts

8th Fast Fireball Ian DOBSON and Richard WAGSTAFF 32 pts

9th Fast RS800 James PENTY and Eddie GRAYSON 36 pts

10th Fast RS400 Mike SIMS and Jack HOLDEN 44 pts

11th Slow 420 Jamie COOK and Will MARTIN 49 pts

12th Fast Fireball David HALL and Paul CONSTABLE 50 pts

13th Fast Nacra 15 Morgan SMITH and Alex HAMEL 52 pts

14th Fast RS800 Ralph SINGLETON and Sophie SINGLETON 55 pts

15th Fast Blaze Eden HYLAND 56 pts

16th Fast 470 Jess LAVERY and Ian WALKER 58 pts

17th Slow RS Aero 7 Tim HIRE 59 pts

18th Fast Fireball Kevin HOPE and Andy STEWART 60 pts

19th Fast RS400 Sam KNIGHT and John KNIGHT 61 pts

20th Fast Scorpion Grahame NEWTON and Rachael RHODES 65 pts

Full results available here