Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong of the Wormit Boating Club were winners of the NeilPryde Sailing 29er Winter Championships at Draycote Water SC.
Wilson and Armstrong won three of the eight races, finishing four points ahead of Monique Vennis-Ozanne and John Mather, who also won three races. In third place, three points back, were Tom Storey and Pierce Harris.
Other race winners were Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ben Willet, finishing 5th overall, and Archie Leckie and Ben Ibbotson who finished in 7th place overall.
29er UK Winter Championships – Final leading positions (45 entries)
1st 2787 EWAN WILSON and FIN ARMSTRONG – – 14 pts
2nd 2661 MONIQUE VENNIS-OZANNE and JOHN MATHER – – 18 pts
3rd 2289 TOM STOREY and PIERCE HARRIS – – 21 pts
4th 2816 HENRY JAMESON and LOUIS JOHNSON – – 28 pts
5th 2898 ALED LLEWELLYN-JONES and BEN WILLETT – – 38 pts
6th 2347 FREYA BLACK and MILLIE ALDRIDGE – – 50 pts
7th 2848 ARCHIE LECKIE and BEN IBBOTSON – – 58 pts
8th 2292 SIAN TALBOT and MADELEINE BRISTOW – – 62 pts
9th 2507 ATHENA VOGIATZI and MADDIE WYLIE – – 72 pts
10th 2241 BEN HUTTON-PENMAN and NATHAN CLARK – – 75 pts
11th 2332 LUKE GRIBBIN and TOBY COPE – – 82 pts
12th 2545 RUPERT JAMESON and JAMES HALL – – 84 pts
13th 2344 ANNIE HAMMETT and ZAC CALDWELL – – 86 pts
14th 1122 CAITLIN WEBSTER and DANI MIDDLETON – – 100 pts
15th 2433 OLIVER EVANS and WILL JARMAN – – 108 pts
16th 2305 EDDIE FARRELL and KEVIN FARRELL – – 110 pts
17th 2338 SOPHIE DENNIS and EMMA WELLS – – 115 pts
18th 2849 COURTNEY BILBOROUGH and JESS JOBSON – – 122 pts
19th 2880 SAM COOPER and SIMON HALL – – 125 pts
20th 2029 NICK WALTERS and JOE BRADLEY – – 134 pts