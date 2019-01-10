Tornado Worlds - Title for Burvill and Puttman

The Aussie pair took a win and then finished with a third place to confirm their title victory. While the score line shows a 13 point victory, the champions had to complete all ten races following a DSQ in Race 4.

In second place were Jorg Steiner and Michael Gloor of Switzerland and third on the podium Estela Jentsch and Dan Brown of Germany.

In fourth place and winners of the final championship race was double Olympic medalist Rex Sellers sailing with son Brett.

Tornado 2019 World Championship - Final Positions after 10 races

1st AUS 3 Brett Burvill and Max Puttman - - 19 pts

2nd SUI 225 Jorg Steiner and Michael Gloor - - 32 pts

3rd GER 11 Estela Jentsch and Daniel Brown - - 48 pts

4th NZL 8 Rex Sellars and Brett Sellars - - 49 pts

5th AUS 2 Alan Gamble and Kim Nicholls - - 66 pts

6th NZL 91 Dave Lineman and Karl Taylor - - 74 pts

7th GER 2 Marcus Betz and Nicholias Betz - - 78 pts

8th CZE 62 Zdenek Pavlis and Michaela Pavlisova - - 84 pts

9th NZL 90 Wayne Limbrick and Lewis Kidman - - 86 pts

10th AUS 330 Jared Eyles and Suzanne Eyles - - 93 pts

Full results here

