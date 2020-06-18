Tide Turning at last for the 2020 sailing season ?

There has been a definite turn of the tide as the covoid-19 pandemic recedes.

The flood of sailing event postponements and cancellations has beome a trickle, while event organisers are now pushing out information of events that they hope to run this year.

The traditional high summer sailing weeks are studying the ever-changing government restrictions and can now see the opportunity to run events, which while not an easy task, could provide a basis for the sport to regain momentum.

Parkstone YC broke the gloom with their bold announcement that Poole Week would run on its original dates, Sunday 23 to Friday 28 August.

This will provide one design racing over six days for a wide variety of dinghy and small keelboat classes.

The racing will have to be run in a manner that takes into account any restrictions and ‘social-distancing’ measures that may be in place at the time, but they have put down a marker . . . others are sure to follow.

One of the season’s earliest club regattas, the Channel Islands Gorey Regatta on Jersey, with a history stretching back to 1857, will go ahead on 11 and 12 July, and there will be fierce competition for the 19 trophies up for grabs.

The bigger yacht classes may have been hit by the decision to cancel Cowes Week, but others are stepping up.

With the Royal Southern YC planning four days of racing from 8 to 11 August for: Club Class Yachts, Sportsboats, Dayboats and other classes with six or more entries.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club will return to competitive racing with a race around the Isle of Wight on Saturday 1 August. The first RORC race since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the International scene there are also signs of a bounce-back.

With the International 5.5 Metre Class ‘delighted’ to announce that the 2020 European Championship will go ahead in Sanremo, Italy from 23 to 29 August.

And the Royal Malta YC has posted the Notice of Race for the 41st Rolex Middle Sea Race, scheduled to start on Saturday, 17 October.

Some 29 entries have been received to date, with yachts representing Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Malta, Monaco, Poland, Romania, Russian Federation, Spain and the USA.

Fraglia del Vela Malcesine will host Foiling Week from 17 to 20 September 2020 giving those who are craving some Lake Garda perfection and a large fleet an opportunity to sail.

While the 2020 Melges 24 European Sailing Series will now commence at Torbole on Garda Lake, in August. The second regatta is scheduled on Lake Attersee, in Austria, then to Portoroz in Slovenia and finishing in Trieste, Italy in October.

All in all, some welcome news and although there is much still to overcome, it does appear that the tide is turning.

Related Post:

Poole Week to go ahead in August

Royal Southern step in with new August Charity Regatta

RORC returns to competitive racing with Race the Wight