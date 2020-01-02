International14 Worlds open with a blast

Opening day of the CST Composites International 14 World Championship at Perth Dinghy SC, Australia.

Results for Thursday show just five finishers in the practice, with all other competitors retired or DNC.

Brad Devine and Ian Furlong of Australia took the win ahead of Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald of Britain.

First championship racing is scheduled for Friday 3 January.

International 14 – World Championship practice race

1st AUS 661 B.Devine – I.Furlong

2nd GBR 1553 N.Jones – E.Fitzgerald

3rd GBR 1565 A.Massey – H.Hillary

4th GBR 1566 A.Fitzgerald – R.Dobson

5th AUS 637 G.Everett – A.Wilson

Full results available here

