Luna Rossa tough training in Cagliari

Recent video of the Italian America’s Cup boat Luna Rossa training in Cagliari, Sardinia.

An amateur video of Luna Rossa, published on SailingSardinia.it, sailing in a Scirocco wind just before Christmas.



Maybe they think that the maximum wind strength will eventually get set to the 24 knots requested by the defender, Emirates Team New Zealand.

The challenger of record, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, wants a maximum wind strength of 22 knots for the 36th America’s Cup match, and 20 knots for the Prada Cup Challenger Selection Series.

Will be interesting to see how INEOS Team UK’s Britannia – also now based in Cagliari – handles similar conditions?

