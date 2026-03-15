Mallorca Sailing Centre Regatta – Olympic Class Final Results

Palma Bay was hit by strong winds during the final day of the Mallorca Sailing Centre Regatta, meaning the results from the previous day stood.

The Olympic class fleet of over 300 boats representing 41 nations was forced to remain ashore due to strong winds in the Bay of Palma.

The Bay of Palma is being reconfigured to host the 55th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca by FERGUS Hotels from 27 March to 4 April.

The first scoring race for the 2026 Sailing Grand Slam brings together the ten Olympic disciplines, adding to the Mallorca Sailing Centre participants the 470 Mixed, the men’s and women’s iQFOiL, and the men’s and women’s Formula Kite.

An impressive line-up of over 800 teams and more than 1,200 sailors from 62 nations – including more than 20 British Sailing team members – will turn Mallorca into the epicentre of world Olympic sailing.

Mallorca Sailing Centre Regatta 2026

ILCA 6 Women

1st HUN ERDI Maria

2nd IRL MCMAHON Eve

3rd ESP PALOU ESPINAR Nikko

Best GBR

21st GBR SACKER Molly

ILCA 7 Men

1st ITA PERONI Dimitri

2nd IRL MCDONNELL Fiachra

3rd ISR PULCI MAGEN Reem

Best GBR

58th GBR WOLGRAM Kai

Nacra 17 Mixed

1st ARG Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO

2nd NED Willemijn OFFERMAN and Scipio HOUTMAN

3rd AUT Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING

49erFX Women

1st ESP Paula BARCELO and Maria CANTERO

2nd CAN Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE

3rd HKG Emily Grace POLSON and Tiffany MAK

Best GBR

15th GBR Eleanor KEERS and Jessica JOBSON

49er Men

1st USA Nevin SNOW and Ian MACDIARMID

2nd SUI Sebastien SCHNEITER and Arno DE PLANTA

3rd POL Dominik BUKSAK and Mateusz GWOZDZ

Best GBR

26th GBR James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES

Full results avail;able here . . .