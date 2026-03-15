Mallorca Sailing Centre Regatta – Olympic Class Final Results

Palma Bay was hit by strong winds during the final day of the Mallorca Sailing Centre Regatta, meaning the results from the previous day stood.
The Olympic class fleet of over 300 boats representing 41 nations was forced to remain ashore due to strong winds in the Bay of Palma.
The Bay of Palma is being reconfigured to host the 55th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Mallorca by FERGUS Hotels from 27 March to 4 April.
The first scoring race for the 2026 Sailing Grand Slam brings together the ten Olympic disciplines, adding to the Mallorca Sailing Centre participants the 470 Mixed, the men’s and women’s iQFOiL, and the men’s and women’s Formula Kite.
An impressive line-up of over 800 teams and more than 1,200 sailors from 62 nations – including more than 20 British Sailing team members – will turn Mallorca into the epicentre of world Olympic sailing.
Mallorca Sailing Centre Regatta 2026
ILCA 6 Women
1st HUN ERDI Maria
2nd IRL MCMAHON Eve
3rd ESP PALOU ESPINAR Nikko
Best GBR
21st GBR SACKER Molly
ILCA 7 Men
1st ITA PERONI Dimitri
2nd IRL MCDONNELL Fiachra
3rd ISR PULCI MAGEN Reem
Best GBR
58th GBR WOLGRAM Kai
Nacra 17 Mixed
1st ARG Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO
2nd NED Willemijn OFFERMAN and Scipio HOUTMAN
3rd AUT Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING
49erFX Women
1st ESP Paula BARCELO and Maria CANTERO
2nd CAN Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE
3rd HKG Emily Grace POLSON and Tiffany MAK
Best GBR
15th GBR Eleanor KEERS and Jessica JOBSON
49er Men
1st USA Nevin SNOW and Ian MACDIARMID
2nd SUI Sebastien SCHNEITER and Arno DE PLANTA
3rd POL Dominik BUKSAK and Mateusz GWOZDZ
Best GBR
26th GBR James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES