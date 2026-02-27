Sydney SailGP Grand Prix racing with 11 teams and single fleet format

There will be just 11 foiling F50 teams racing as a single fleet on Sydney Harbour as the SailGP race organisation takes a step back following the crash chaos of Auckland.

France and New Zealand are of course the two missing teams. At present SailGP have the composite boat from salvaged bits of the two wrecked hulls, now at the paint stage meaning that France will be back on the water for Rio 11 and 12 April.

There is also a new-build F50 coming on stream earmarked for Spain. The old Spain hull is going into semi-retirement with the American Magic training facility in Pensacola . . . although that timescale may slip now if it can be used to get the Black Foils up and sailing.

The DS Automobile Team France strategist Manon Audinet, who was injured in the Auckland crash, spent two weeks in hospital, has been released and is expected to make an appearance at Sydney (on shore).

While Black Foils grinder Louis Sinclair’s recovery is going to take a bit more time. He underwent surgery to a fracture to his right leg and is in stable condition, he is reported to be out of hospital and recovering well.

Meanwhile for Sydney, Friday’s practice racing, was canned with the threat of thunderstorms, but Saturday’s is looking good with easterly winds in the 12 to 17 knot-range although likely to be shifty and unpredictable. Sunday is likely steadier but reduced in strength. Flat water is expected for both days.

Another early morning for European fans with the racing kicking-off from 06:30 hrs UK time on both days.