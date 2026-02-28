Sydney SailGP Grand Prix – Spain’s Los Gallos top the Day 1 leaderboard

Spain’s Los Gallos top the leaderboard after day 1 of the SailGP Sydney Grand Prix.

Diego Botin took the Spanish team to two race wins in the first four races in Sydney and despite Tom Slingsby matching him with two wins on Bonds Flying Roos, Botin will take a four point lead into the second day.

Nathan Outteridge and the Artemis Team (7, 5, 2, 4) scored steadily to claim third edging Dylan Fletcher’s Emirates GBR (3, 7, 5, 6) out of the top three final race places.

Phil Robertson kept Red Bull Italy in the frame (6, 3, 10, 3) for Sunday with a 5th place finish. Also in the hunt for a final race place are the US SailGP team, Taylor Canfield taking 6th with a 6, 3, 10, 3 scoreline.



Following a penalty review hearing, the umpires imposed a two-point penalty on the U.S. SailGP Team for breaching rule 14 in race 3 – three points for contact, mitigated by one point.

A penalty points review requested by the Americans will be conducted overnight.

France awarded season points

Following the collision between the Black Foils and DS Team France in Auckland, the French team will be awarded five season points for the KPMG Sail Grand Prix.

This is in recognition of France not being supplied an F50 for this event. The points will be applied following the conclusion of the regatta.

Racing concludes Sunday.