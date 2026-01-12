Jules Verne Trophy – Sodebo 3 rounds Cape Horn at record pace – NEWS UPDATE

The Ultim Trimaran Sodebo 3, of Skipper Thomas Coville and his crew rounded Cape Horn this Sunday at 1:47:30 a.m. (French time) 26 days, 4 hours, and 46 minutes after their departure.

The Ultim Trimaran Sodebo 3, of Skipper Thomas Coville Benjamin Schwartz, Frédéric Denis, Pierre Leboucher, Léonard Legrand, Guillaume Pirouelle, and Nicolas Troussel rounded the last of the three major capes of their round-the-world voyage.

LATEST NEWS . . . 11:00 Monday 12 January 2026

Sodebo 3 has accelerated since rounding Cape Horn and has passed outside the Falkland Islands, maintaining 32 knots to take a 399nm lead on the record pace set by Francis Joyon on IDEC Sport in 2017 (40 days 23 h 30 m 30 sec).

After 27 days and 15 hrs they have 6,203 nm still to go to complete the circumnavigation.



Meanwhile ahead of them the other Jules Verne competitor . . . The Famous Project CIC on IDEC Sport, have passed the Falkland Islands and are sailing at 13.5 knots, with 4,766 nm to sail.

On IDEC Sport, are Alexia Barrier, Dee Caffari, Annemieke Bes, Rebecca Gmür Hornell, Deborah Blair, Molly LaPointe, Támara Echegoyen, and Stacey Jackson.

Also to note is the circumnavigation ‘the wrong way’ by Guirec Soudée on the maxi trimaran Ultim MACSF – that is a Vendée Globe course in reverse, sailing against the prevailing winds and currents, never before completed solo on a multihull.

He departed Ouessant, France, Tuesday, 23 December 2025 and is now passing inside the Falkland Islands after 20 days, a distance of 6,586 nm, heading towards Cape Horn.

None of the three teams involved in these circumnavigations has apparently seen or contacted the others.