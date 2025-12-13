Each Boxing Day, the eyes of the world turn to Sydney Harbour.

In 2025 The Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race celebrates its 80th anniversary, a proud milestone for an event defined by courage, endurance and human achievement.

A fleet of over 130 yachts has registered, including former race winners and five of the world’s leading 100 ft (30.5 m) maxi yachts which will contest line honours.

The 1pm start on Boxing Day is one of the great sporting traditions – and sights – in Aussie culture. Yachts surge off four different start lines, flanked by ferries and spectator craft as they race toward the Heads.

It’s seemingly a choreography of aquatic chaos — all strategy, split-second timing and white-knuckle steering.



At the front are the Maxis, the 100-foot carbon-fibre rockets like LawConnect, MasterLock Comanche, Palm Beach XI and Wild Thing 100 all capable of reaching Hobart in well under two days. They’re chasing line honours, awarded to the first boat to finish.

Over the decades, this legendary sporting contest has proven career-defining, inspired generations and embodied the qualities at the core of the Rolex ethos: excellence, perseverance and respect for tradition.

Title Sponsor since 2002, Rolex enjoys a partnership with race organizer the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia that is a cornerstone of the Swiss watchmaker’s near 70-year association with yachting.