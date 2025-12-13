Robline Polar Chase 2025 – Gillard makes it three back-to-back Selden Sailjuice wins

Overall winners of the Robline Polar Chase, the third leg of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series was Thomas Gillard sailing with Arran Holman in a Merlin Rocket.
Second overall was Eden Hyland and third Sam Watson, both sailing Zenith dinghies, also taking second and third in the Fast division respectively.
In fourth overall and first in the Slow division, were Robert Stringer and Pete Tate in a GP14.
Next Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series event is the Yorkshire Dales SC Brass Monkey, 27 Dec 2025.
Robline Polar Chase – Final Leaders (50 entries) (Provieional)
1st Fast Merlin Rocket – Thomas GILLARD / Arran HOLMAN – – 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd Fast Zenith – Eden HYLAND – – 2 3 – – 5 pts
3rd Fast Zenith – Sam WATSON – – 3 4 – – 7 pts
4th Slow GP14 – Robert STRINGER / Pete TATE – – 7 5 – – 12 pts
5th Fast Phantom – John TAILBY – – 5.5 7 – – 12.5 pts
6th Slow OK – Andy DAVIS – – 14 2 – – 16 pts
7th Fast Phantom – Josh HYLAND – – 9 8 – – 17 pts
8th Slow Lark – Samuel BAILEY / Mia HATELEY – – 12 6 – – 18 pts
9th Fast Blaze – Mark BLACKHAM – – 8 11 – – 19 pts
10th Slow Solo – Richard INSTONE – – 11 10 – – 21 pts
11th Fast Osprey – Roger BLAKE / Jamie BLAKE – – 13 14 – – 27 pts
12th Fast RS200 – Alistair HODGSON / Ella SPAIN – – 5.5 23 – – 28.5 pts
13th Slow Lightning 368 – Jason GALLAGHER – – 23 9 – – 32 pts
14th Slow Enterprise – Paul YOUNG / Megan WARD – – 22 13 – – 35 pts
15th Fast K1 – Chris SWALLOW – – 19 16 – – 35 pts
16th Slow Laser 3000 – Emma ROBERTSON / Bryn ABENDSTERN – – 4 32 – – 36 pts
17th Fast Hadron H2 – Gavin FLEMING – – 10 28 – – 38 pts
18th Slow Graduate – Alex BERRY / Isabel TATE – – 31 12 – – 43 pts
19th Slow Miracle – Graham WATTS / Helen JACKS – – 25 18 – – 43 pts
20th Fast Scorpion – Steven MCCARTHY / Delyth HOPKINS – – 27 21 – – 48 pts