Robline Polar Chase 2025 – Gillard makes it three back-to-back Selden Sailjuice wins

Overall winners of the Robline Polar Chase, the third leg of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series was Thomas Gillard sailing with Arran Holman in a Merlin Rocket.

Second overall was Eden Hyland and third Sam Watson, both sailing Zenith dinghies, also taking second and third in the Fast division respectively.

In fourth overall and first in the Slow division, were Robert Stringer and Pete Tate in a GP14.

Next Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series event is the Yorkshire Dales SC Brass Monkey, 27 Dec 2025.

Robline Polar Chase – Final Leaders (50 entries) (Provieional)

1st Fast Merlin Rocket – Thomas GILLARD / Arran HOLMAN – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd Fast Zenith – Eden HYLAND – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd Fast Zenith – Sam WATSON – – 3 4 – – 7 pts

4th Slow GP14 – Robert STRINGER / Pete TATE – – 7 5 – – 12 pts

5th Fast Phantom – John TAILBY – – 5.5 7 – – 12.5 pts

6th Slow OK – Andy DAVIS – – 14 2 – – 16 pts

7th Fast Phantom – Josh HYLAND – – 9 8 – – 17 pts

8th Slow Lark – Samuel BAILEY / Mia HATELEY – – 12 6 – – 18 pts

9th Fast Blaze – Mark BLACKHAM – – 8 11 – – 19 pts

10th Slow Solo – Richard INSTONE – – 11 10 – – 21 pts

11th Fast Osprey – Roger BLAKE / Jamie BLAKE – – 13 14 – – 27 pts

12th Fast RS200 – Alistair HODGSON / Ella SPAIN – – 5.5 23 – – 28.5 pts

13th Slow Lightning 368 – Jason GALLAGHER – – 23 9 – – 32 pts

14th Slow Enterprise – Paul YOUNG / Megan WARD – – 22 13 – – 35 pts

15th Fast K1 – Chris SWALLOW – – 19 16 – – 35 pts

16th Slow Laser 3000 – Emma ROBERTSON / Bryn ABENDSTERN – – 4 32 – – 36 pts

17th Fast Hadron H2 – Gavin FLEMING – – 10 28 – – 38 pts

18th Slow Graduate – Alex BERRY / Isabel TATE – – 31 12 – – 43 pts

19th Slow Miracle – Graham WATTS / Helen JACKS – – 25 18 – – 43 pts

20th Fast Scorpion – Steven MCCARTHY / Delyth HOPKINS – – 27 21 – – 48 pts

Full results available here . . .