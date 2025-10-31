Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic – Very light winds lead to re-starts ahead of the Trades

The compression at the Canary Island which the IMOCA leaders are experiencing because of very light winds was widely forecast pre-start before The TRANSAT CAFÉ L’OR started.

Now the leaders are dealing with it, but first out into the trade winds will get a jump on the fleet.

There is now just 29 miles straight line distance between the bow of ninth placed Louis Burton’s Bureau Vallée and the IMOCA division leaders Frankie Clapcich and Will Harris on 11th Hour Racing.

In the Ocean Fifty class Basile Bourgnon and Manu Le Roch on Edenred5 leads from Thibault Vauchel Camus, sailing with Damien Seguin on Solidaires en Péloton.

In the ULTIM class SVR Lazartigue of Tom Laperche and Franck Cammas has successfully repositioned with no loss and should extend ahead again.

The Class 40 are primed for their restart out of La Coruña, Galicia which has been a hive of activity as they makes ready to re-start Saturday at 12:00hrs UTC on their second stage to Martinique.

Transat Cafe L’Or transatlantic Leaders

Fri 31 Oct at 19:00 hrs

Class 40

001 SNSM FAITES UN DON ! Corentin DOUGUET / Axel TRÉHIN

002 SEAFRIGO – SOGESTRAN Guillaume PIROUELLE / Cédric CHATEAU

003 AMARRIS Achille NEBOUT / Gildas MAHÉ

IMOCA

001 11TH HOUR RACING Francesca CLAPCICH / Will HARRIS

002 ALLAGRANDE MAPEI Ambrogio BECCARIA / Thomas RUYANT

003 MACIF SANTÉ PRÉVOYANCE Sam GOODCHILD / Loïs BERREHAR

Ocean 50

001 EDENRED 5 Emmanuel LE ROCH / Basile BOURGNON

002 SOLIDAIRES EN PELOTON Thibaut VAUCHEL-CAMUS / Damien SEGUIN

003 WEWISE Pierre QUIROGA / Gaston MORVAN

ULTIM

001 SVR – LAZARTIGUE Tom LAPERCHE / Franck CAMMAS

002 SODEBO ULTIM 3 Thomas COVILLE / Benjamin SCHWARTZ

003 ACTUAL ULTIM 4 Anthony MARCHAND / Julien VILLION