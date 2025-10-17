Emirates Team New Zealand hit the water with new recruits

Emirates Team New Zealand celebrated the anniversary of winning the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup by announcing new team members for AC38 defence.

ETNZ doubled down on the occasion by announcing a new mix of young Kiwi sailing talent and multiple Olympic medal winning experience joining the sailing team in their defence of the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup in Naples in 2027.

Joining the Emirates Team New Zealand sailing team are:

Jo Aleh

Seb Menzies

Josh Armit

Jake Pye



Emirates Team New Zealand has been rebuilding the talent pool across the team from the design room, the boat shed, and the sailing team all year.

Back in May ETNZ named Aussie Nathan Outteridge as replacement for skipper Peter Burling who walked out of ETNZ, and has since joined the Italian Luna Rossa syndicate.

In 2024 Emirates Team New Zealand concluded an historic chapter, winning the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup for the third time.

