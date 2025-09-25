Six Metre World Championships – Bribon sweeps into Classic lead

Day three of the 2025 Six Metre World Championships at Seawanhaka Corinthian YC saw two races completed.

A win for Dieter Schoen’s Momo II in the Open Division, after a second in the first race, gave Momo II a three-point lead.

Second is Rainer Müller and Jamie Hilton’s Eau Vive with Foti Lykiardopulo’s Aera just one point adrift in third.

A win in the first race followed by a fifth put Laurence Clerc’s Duclop in fourth overall.

In the Classic Division His Majesty King Juan Carlos of Spain’s Bribon scored two impressive race wins and now leads the regatta on five points.

Bribon has a six-point lead over Alessandro Maria Rinaldi’s Jill, with Foti Lykiardopulo’s Flapper two further points behind in third.

Classics Fun and Jill both experienced significant gear failures forcing Fun to retire from race three, but Jill went on to finish in fourth.

Two days of racing remain, with five races being required to validate the championships.

Six Metre World Championships after Race 3

6M Classic Championship (12 entries)

1st ESP16 – Bribon – Real Club Nautico Sanxenxo – 3, 1, 1 – – 5 pts

2nd USA56 – Jill – Alessandro Maria Rinaldi – 1, 4, 6 – – 11 pts

3rd USA171 – Flapper – Thomas Kuhmann – 6, 4, 3 – – 13 pts

4th ESP72 – Titia – Mauricio Sanchez-Bella – 11, 3, 2 – – 16 pts

5th USA43 – Sprig – Greg Stewart – 5, 5, 6 – – 16 pts

6M Open Championship (17 entries)

1st SUI144 – Momo II – Deiter Schoen – 2, 2, 1 – – 5 pts

2nd IVB145 – Eau Vive – Rainer Müller/Jamie Hilton – 1, 4, 3 – – 8 pts

3rd SUI127 – Aera – Foti Lykiardopulo – 4, 3, 2 – – 9 pts

4th SUI100 – Duclop – Laurence Clerc/Eric Monnin – 8, 1, 5 – – 14 pts

5th USA105 – Jane Ann – Basil Vasiliou – 6, 5,4 – – 15 pts

Full results available here . . .