Melges 24 World Championship – Nika of Vladimir Prosikhin is early leader

The 2025 Melges 24 World Championship delivered its first results on Wednesday at Yacht Club Adriaco, Italy.

Two races were held in the Gulf of Trieste, where the Bora, especially in the opening race, struck hard, creating significant problems for some of the top contenders.

The early overall leader is MON 860 Nika of Vladimir Prosikhin with four points, two ahead of USA 870 Dark Horse of Cuyler Morris.

GER 673 Nefeli of Peter David Karrié sits third, just ahead of the Corinthian leader Mataran 24 of Ante Botica and Ivo Matic.

Second Corinthian is the GBR 694 Zhik Race Team of Geoff Carveth and Miles Quinton, in 8th overall.

Race winners were:

Race 1 USA 856 Sentiel of Geoff Fargo, is 6th overall.

Race 2 CRO 867 Razjaren of Ante Cesic who had retired in the first race, they are 33rd overall.

Racing will continue Thursday with three more races, which would bring the total to five and activate the discard.

Melges 24 World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (66 entries)

1st MON 860 – NIKA – Vladimir Prosikhin – 2-2 = 4 pts

2nd USA 870 – DARK HORSE – Cuyler Morris – 3-3 = 6 pts

3rd GER 673 – NEFELI – Peter David Karrié – 4-6 = 10 pts

4th CRO 649 – MATARAN 24 – Ante Botica / Ivo Matic (Corinthian) – 6-4 = 10 pts

5th ITA 689 – STRAMBAPAPÀ – Michele Paoletti – 5-5 = 10 pts

6th USA 856 – SENTINEL – Geoff Fargo – 10-1 = 11 pts

7th USA 841 – GAMECOCK – Peter McClennen – 8-8 = 16 pts

8th GBR 694 – ZHIK RACE TEAM – Geoff Carveth / Miles Quinton (Corinthian) – 13-7 = 20 pts

9th ITA 854 – MELGINA – Paolo Brescia – 11-9 = 20 pts

10th CRO 803 – PANJIC – Luka Sangulin – 18-7 = 25 pts

Full results available here . . .