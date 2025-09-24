Six Metre World Championships get underway at Seawanhaka Corinthian YC

Eau Vive and Jill claim first victories at 2025 Six Metre World Championships.

The 2025 International Six Metre World Championships at the Seawanhaka Corinthian YC finally got underway in warm sunshine and a south-westerly of around 6-8 knots.

First victory in the Open Division went to reigning World Champion Jamie Hilton of the New York YC and his team aboard Rainer Müller’s brand-new Ian Howlett designed Au Vive.

In the Classic Division first win was claimed by the 1931 S&S designed Jill of Alessandro Maria Rinaldi from the YC Costa Smeralda.

With only one of the possible eight races completed so far, and a minimum of five races required to validate the championship, the Race Committee has revised the schedule to allow two races to be sailed on each of the remaining three days.

Six Metre World Championship after Race 1

6M Classic Championship (12 entries)

1st USA56 – Jill – Alessandro Maria Rinaldi – 1 pts

2nd FRA11 – Fun – Louis Heckley – 2 pts

3rd ESP16 – Bribon – Real Club Nautico Sanxenxo – 3 pts

4th SUI112 – Ca Va – Rainer Müller/Cameron Wallace – 4 pts

5th USA43 – Sprig – Greg Stewart – 5 pts

6M Open Championship (17 entries)

1st SUI144 – Eau Vive – Rainer Müller/Jamie Hilton – 1 pts

2nd IVB145 – Momo II – Deiter Schoen – 2 pts

3rd SUI127 – Sting – Rainer Müller/Reigh North – 3 pts

4th GRE1 – Aera – Foti Lykiardopulo – 4 pts

5th SUI177 – Junior – Laurence Clerc/Eric Monnin 5 pts

Full results available here . . .