2025 Star World Championship – Cayard and Kleen take Day 4 back-to-back wins

Nick Heuwinkel and Jesper Spehr of Germany are the new overall leaders after four races completed at the Star World Championships.

Two races were sailed on Thursday to catch up after the lost race on Wednesday.

The first, race 3, was a win for Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen USA, who went to 7th overall, while Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada took the overall lead with an 8th place finish.

In the second race of the day, Cayard and Kleen maintained their charge with a second win.

This time ahead of George Szabo and George Iverson USA with Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic CRO taking another third place finish.

Overall after four races the U30 pair Heuwinkel and Spehrof, who had a 6, 8, 22 and 4 hit the top of the leaderboard with 40 pts, seven points clear of Cayard and Kleen with 10, 35, 1, 1 for 47 pts, and and third placed Kusznierewicz Prada with 15, 3, 8, 27 on 53 pts.

Britain’s Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley (38, 37) drop to 20th. David and Frederick McGregor (13, 52) are 35th.

Two races remain to be completed.

2025 Star World Championship (101 entries)

– Day 4 Leaders after 4 races

1st GER 8524 Nick Heuwinkel / Jesper Spehr – – 6 8 22 4 – – 40 pts

2nd USA 8550 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen – – 10 35 1 1 – – 47 pts

3rd POL 8602 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada – – 15 3 8 27 – – 53 pts

4th USA 8580 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise – – 35 6 4 10 – – 55 pts

5th CRO 8587 Mate Arapov / Ante Siti – – 34 17 5 6 – – 62 pts

6th ITA 8594 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi – – 9 1 21 33 – – 64 pts

7th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche – – 8 16 33 9 – – 66 pts

8th CRO 8540 Tonci Stipanovic / Tudor Bilic S – – 48 13 3 3 – – 67 pts

9th USA 8591 Jim Buckingham / Brad Nichol – – 20 4 32 14 – – 70 pts

10th GER 8375 Robert Stanjek / Marcel Vockel – – 40 10 15 5 – – 70 pts

11th SUI 8599 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo – – 2 12 20 44 – – 78 pts

12th USA 8593 John Kostecki / Austin Sperry – – 29 24 12 13 – – 78 pts

13th ARG 8553 Juan Kouyoumdjian / Fernando Rivero – – 12 29 28 11 – – 80 pts

14th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac – – 38 14 24 7 – – 83 pts

15th ITA 8563 Enrico Chieffi / Ferdinando Colaninno – – 19 11 43 16 – – 89 pts

16th DEN 8296 Flemming Sorensen / Sorensen – – 39 9 2 43 – – 93 pts

17th ITA 8557 Giovanni Coppo / Giovanni Bradanini – – 11 26 41 19 – – 97 pts

18th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Markus Koy – – 45 2 26 30 – – 103 pts

19th USA 8606 George Szabo / George Iverson – – 62 7 34 2 – – 105 pts

20th GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Brian Hammersley – – 3 33 38 37 – – 111 pts

GBR

35th GBR 8276 David McGregor / Frederick McGregor – – 14 51 35 54- – 154 pts

Full results available here . . .