Alexis Loison wins first leg of La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec

Alexis Loison (Groupe REEL) took the La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec win in Roscoff with a race time of 3 days, 18 hours, 55 minutes.

Hugo Dhallenne (Macif 2025) and Charlotte Yven (Macif 2023) completed the podium.

Ireland’s Tom Dolan (Kingspan) finished Leg One of this year’s Solitaire du Figaro in sixth position.

Dolan came home 46 minutes behind leg winner Alexis Loison, having mounted a strong comeback on the final stretch across the English Channel.

Steering with his injured left hand for the last 70 miles, Dolan fought back from 20th position at one point to overhaul 13 boats through the night in strong westerlies in excess of 25 knots. He was awarded the Vivi Trophy for the best non-French skipper.

Dolan will now have the injured hand X-rayed and seek further treatment as he rests in preparation for the second leg.

The winner of La Solitaire du Figaro is based on cumulative time. Two legs remain.

The next leg sees the fleet round Normandy, heading in towards Lorient & Quiberon before crossing the Bay of Biscay en route to Vigo in northern Spain, a true oceanic test with plenty of opportunities for breakout success.