iQFOiL U23 World Championship – Britain’s Duncan Monaghan challenges leaders

Portimão delivered close battles, speed, and big moments on the water for day 3 of the iQFOiL U23 World Championships.

In the U23 Men category, Grae Morris (AUS) leads with 22 pts after 12 races, including nine race wins.

In second place is Leonardo Tomasin (ITA) on 31 pts and third Britain’s Duncan Monaghan with 35.7 pts.

Britain’s Boris Shaw is 11th and Max Beaman 19th.

In the women’s fleet, Nela Sadilkova (CZE) on 43 pts has a four point ahead of Mina Mobekk (NOR) with 47 pts. In third is Aimee Bright (NZL) on 56 pts.

Britain’s Darcey Shaw 22nd and Lucy Kenyon is 27th.

2025 iQFOiL U23 World Championships

Men – Leaders after Day 3 – 12 races

1st AUS 81 Grae MORRIS – – 22 pts

2nd ITA 155 Leonardo TOMASINI – – 31 pts

3rd GBR 18 Duncan MONAGHAN – – 35.7 pts

4th FRA 39 Émile ROULLET – – 37 pts

5th ESP 1 Nacho BALTASAR SUMMERS – – 39 pts

6th FRA 965 Côme JOLY – – 42 pts

7th FRA 379 Gaspard CARFANTAN – – 43 pts

8th ITA 286 Federico Alan PILLONI – – 47 pts

9th POL 777 Stanislaw TREPCZYNSKI – – 54 pts

10th POL 30 Igor LEWINSKI – – 70 pts

11tth GBR 319 Boris SHAW – – 72 pts

2025 iQFOiL U23 World Championships

Women – Leaders after Day 3 – 12 races

1st CZE 80 Nela SADÍLKOVÁ – – 43 pts

2nd NOR 332 Mina MOBEKK – – 47 pts

3rd NZL 15 Aimee BRIGHT – – 56 pts

4th EST 127 Emma Viktoria MILLEND – – 58 pts

5th NOR 21 Maya GYSLER – – 58 pts

6th GER 3 Sophia MEYER – – 68 pts

7th NZL 50 Stella BILGER – – 70 pts

8th NOR 29 Tuva OPPEDAL – – 76 pts

9th CZE 98 Barbora ŠVÍKOVÁ – – 84 pts

10th ITA 4 Linda OPRANDI – – 109 pts

22nd GBR309 Darcey SHAW – – 194 pts

Full results available here . . .