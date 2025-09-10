iQFOiL U23 World Championship – Britain’s Duncan Monaghan challenges leaders

Portimão delivered close battles, speed, and big moments on the water for day 3 of the iQFOiL U23 World Championships.
In the U23 Men category, Grae Morris (AUS) leads with 22 pts after 12 races, including nine race wins.
In second place is Leonardo Tomasin (ITA) on 31 pts and third Britain’s Duncan Monaghan with 35.7 pts.
Britain’s Boris Shaw is 11th and Max Beaman 19th.
In the women’s fleet, Nela Sadilkova (CZE) on 43 pts has a four point ahead of Mina Mobekk (NOR) with 47 pts. In third is Aimee Bright (NZL) on 56 pts.
Britain’s Darcey Shaw 22nd and Lucy Kenyon is 27th.
2025 iQFOiL U23 World Championships
Men – Leaders after Day 3 – 12 races
1st AUS 81 Grae MORRIS – – 22 pts
2nd ITA 155 Leonardo TOMASINI – – 31 pts
3rd GBR 18 Duncan MONAGHAN – – 35.7 pts
4th FRA 39 Émile ROULLET – – 37 pts
5th ESP 1 Nacho BALTASAR SUMMERS – – 39 pts
6th FRA 965 Côme JOLY – – 42 pts
7th FRA 379 Gaspard CARFANTAN – – 43 pts
8th ITA 286 Federico Alan PILLONI – – 47 pts
9th POL 777 Stanislaw TREPCZYNSKI – – 54 pts
10th POL 30 Igor LEWINSKI – – 70 pts
11tth GBR 319 Boris SHAW – – 72 pts
Women – Leaders after Day 3 – 12 races
1st CZE 80 Nela SADÍLKOVÁ – – 43 pts
2nd NOR 332 Mina MOBEKK – – 47 pts
3rd NZL 15 Aimee BRIGHT – – 56 pts
4th EST 127 Emma Viktoria MILLEND – – 58 pts
5th NOR 21 Maya GYSLER – – 58 pts
6th GER 3 Sophia MEYER – – 68 pts
7th NZL 50 Stella BILGER – – 70 pts
8th NOR 29 Tuva OPPEDAL – – 76 pts
9th CZE 98 Barbora ŠVÍKOVÁ – – 84 pts
10th ITA 4 Linda OPRANDI – – 109 pts
GBR:
22nd GBR309 Darcey SHAW – – 194 pts