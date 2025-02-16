Valencia Olympic Week – 29er Eurocup Day 3

The 29er class Eurocup Series completed four final series races at the Real Club Nautico Valencia, Spain.

Nolann HUET DES AUNAY and Titouan GRESSET of France were top boat of the day, a 1, 2, 3 and a discrad 10, put them into the overall lead.

They have three point advantage over Soma KIS-SZÖLGYÉMI and András Sámuel JUHÁSZ of Hungary, with Peter LANGE and Richard LANGE also Hungary, moving up into third.

Best placed British gold fleet pair are Lila EDWARDS and Amelie HISCOCKS climbing from 25th to 13th with a 4, 14, 5, 9.

Dylan CREIGHTON and Tristan AHLHEID drop back to 24th, with Louis HISCOCKS and Finian MORRIS now 32nd.

29er class Eurocup Series – Leaders after 10 races (86 entries)

1st FRA 4 Nolann HUET DES AUNAY and Titouan GRESSET – – 1 2 3 -10 – – 28 pts

2nd HUN 12 Soma KIS-SZÖLGYÉMI and András Sámuel JUHÁSZ – – -17 1 6 2 – – 31 pts

3rd HUN 3302 Peter LANGE and Richard LANGE – – 7 5 -30 8 – – 46 pts

4th FRA 2998 Barnabé Jouan JOUAN and Thelio GIANNANTONI – – 12 10 11 1 – – 50 pts

5th FRA 3 Jocelyn LE GOFF and Jules VIDOR – – -24 8 8 4 – – 50 pts

6th NOR 16 Nicklas HOLT and Philip FORSLUND – – 14 6 10 3 – – 65 pts

Full results available here . . .

