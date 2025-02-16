Snipe wins final event of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series

Saturday’s Zhik Oxford Blue event brought the 16th edition of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series to a conclusion.

Winners were Matthew Wolstenhome and Lloyd Roberts of Bough Beech SC in their Snipe, winning two races and discarding third place.

Second was Megan Pascoe of Frensham Pond SC in her 2.4mR, counting a 1 and 3 and discarding a seventh.

And third, tied on four points were Jasper Barnham and Graham Sexton of Snettisham Beach SC, counting a pair of seconds and discarding a 9.5.

Zhik Oxford Blue – Leaders after 3 races (83 entries)

1st Snipe Matthew WOLSTENHOLME and Lloyd ROBERTS – – -3 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 2.4 mR Megan PASCOE – – 1 3 -7 – – 4 pts

3rd GP14 Jasper BARNHAM and Graham SEXTON – – -9.5 2 2 – – 4 pts

4th K1 Simon HAWKES – – 2 -12 4 – – 6 pts

5th Solo Vincent HOREY – – -8 5 3 – – 8 pts

6th ILCA 7 Ben FLOWER – – 5 -14 5 – – 10 pts

7th Solo Nigel BIRD – – 4 8 -84 – – 12 pts

8th Solo Tony THRESHER – – 6 7 -12 – – 13 pts

9th ILCA 7 Jamie BLAKE – – -23 4 11 – – 15 pts

10th Solo Chris BUNN – – 7 -13 10 – – 17 pts

11th Solo Fraser HAYDEN – – -31 9 8 – – 17 pts

12th ILCA 7 Andrew HILL-SMITH – – -40 16 6 – – 22 pts

13th K6 Michael TRUEMAN and James BENNETT – – 12 11 -14 – – 23 pts

14th Phantom Ben HAWKES and – – 17 -20 9 – – 26 pts

15th Scorpion Thomas LONSDALE and Emily BATTERTON – – 13 -21 13 – – 26 pts

16th Merlin Rocket Chris GOULD and Sophie MACKLEY – – 9.5 22 -28 – – 31.5 pts

17th ILCA 7 Guy BARKER – – 15 -23 17 – – 32 pts

18th Enterprise Paul YOUNG and Igor BAKOWSKI – – -26 10 24 – – 34 pts

19th Solo Laurence MEAD – – 19 15 -20 – – 34 pts

20th RS200 James HOBSON and Ross SOUTHWELL – – -84 18 16 – – 34 pts

21st Osprey Roger BLAKE and Iain BLAKE – – 20 -44 15 – – 35 pts

22nd Norfolk Punt Colin MURRAY and Oly MURRAY – – -22 17 19 – – 36 pts

23rd ILCA 6 John CANT – – 33 6 -40 – – 39 pts

24th Phantom Mark ADDISON – – 14 28 -84 – – 42 pts

25th Scorpion Malcolm JAMES and Will HANCOCK – – 21 -34 21 – – 42 pts

Full results available here . . .

The prizegiving for the Series is set to open the 2025 RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show soon after doors open on Saturday morning 22 February.