Snipe wins final event of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series

Saturday’s Zhik Oxford Blue event brought the 16th edition of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series to a conclusion.
Winners were Matthew Wolstenhome and Lloyd Roberts of Bough Beech SC in their Snipe, winning two races and discarding third place.
Second was Megan Pascoe of Frensham Pond SC in her 2.4mR, counting a 1 and 3 and discarding a seventh.
And third, tied on four points were Jasper Barnham and Graham Sexton of Snettisham Beach SC, counting a pair of seconds and discarding a 9.5.
Zhik Oxford Blue – Leaders after 3 races (83 entries)
1st Snipe Matthew WOLSTENHOLME and Lloyd ROBERTS – – -3 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd 2.4 mR Megan PASCOE – – 1 3 -7 – – 4 pts
3rd GP14 Jasper BARNHAM and Graham SEXTON – – -9.5 2 2 – – 4 pts
4th K1 Simon HAWKES – – 2 -12 4 – – 6 pts
5th Solo Vincent HOREY – – -8 5 3 – – 8 pts
6th ILCA 7 Ben FLOWER – – 5 -14 5 – – 10 pts
7th Solo Nigel BIRD – – 4 8 -84 – – 12 pts
8th Solo Tony THRESHER – – 6 7 -12 – – 13 pts
9th ILCA 7 Jamie BLAKE – – -23 4 11 – – 15 pts
10th Solo Chris BUNN – – 7 -13 10 – – 17 pts
11th Solo Fraser HAYDEN – – -31 9 8 – – 17 pts
12th ILCA 7 Andrew HILL-SMITH – – -40 16 6 – – 22 pts
13th K6 Michael TRUEMAN and James BENNETT – – 12 11 -14 – – 23 pts
14th Phantom Ben HAWKES and – – 17 -20 9 – – 26 pts
15th Scorpion Thomas LONSDALE and Emily BATTERTON – – 13 -21 13 – – 26 pts
16th Merlin Rocket Chris GOULD and Sophie MACKLEY – – 9.5 22 -28 – – 31.5 pts
17th ILCA 7 Guy BARKER – – 15 -23 17 – – 32 pts
18th Enterprise Paul YOUNG and Igor BAKOWSKI – – -26 10 24 – – 34 pts
19th Solo Laurence MEAD – – 19 15 -20 – – 34 pts
20th RS200 James HOBSON and Ross SOUTHWELL – – -84 18 16 – – 34 pts
21st Osprey Roger BLAKE and Iain BLAKE – – 20 -44 15 – – 35 pts
22nd Norfolk Punt Colin MURRAY and Oly MURRAY – – -22 17 19 – – 36 pts
23rd ILCA 6 John CANT – – 33 6 -40 – – 39 pts
24th Phantom Mark ADDISON – – 14 28 -84 – – 42 pts
25th Scorpion Malcolm JAMES and Will HANCOCK – – 21 -34 21 – – 42 pts
Full results available here . . .
The prizegiving for the Series is set to open the 2025 RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show soon after doors open on Saturday morning 22 February.