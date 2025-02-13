New venue, new entries and new racing classes for the Superyacht Cup Palma 2025

With a new venue, new entries and new racing classes, the Superyacht Cup Palma 2025 is on course for a spectacular 29th edition from 25-28 June.

Europe’s longest running superyacht regatta will be relocating to the prestigious and innovative Club de Mar-Mallorca in the heart of Palma, a move that will bring together the yachts, owners and crews immediately alongside the vibrant SYC Race Village, the heart of the event’s social and networking scene.

The new venue, along with the prospect of new racing classes, has seen a surge of interest in joining the action out on the Bay of Palma.

SYC’s new Venue Partner the Club de Mar-Mallorca was founded over half a century ago in 1972, and is renowned for facilities and services aligned with the needs of larger sailing yachts.

It is currently in the fifth year of a 360º improvement scheme which has already delivered modern, sophisticated and sustainable upgrades to both the dock and clubhouse.

One direct result is that 2025 looks set to see a brand-new class for the increasingly high-profile Baltic 68 Café Racers.

In addition, Hoek Design entries may also get their own class.

With the 2025 Notice of Race published and official entries open, the Superyacht Cup Palma organisers are looking forward to joining forces with the Club de Mar-Mallorca.