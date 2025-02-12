2025 Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series concludes with Zhik Oxford Blue

More than 70 boats are already entered for the Zhik Oxford Blue.

Saturday’s event will bring the 16th edition of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series to a conclusion.

ENTER HERE – www.sailjuiceseries.com

It’s not been a straightforward few months of weather, but after a friendly Tiger Trophy it looks like the wind is also set fair for a favourable Zhik Oxford Blue this Saturday 15 February.

There is one team who will be hard to topple for the top spot.

Tom Gillard and Rach Gray (Scorpion) retain the top spot, with Sam Watson and Charlie Cotter (GP14) jumping nine places to 2nd overall.

Megan Pascoe (2.4 mR), is up seven to 5th overall, she was top lady at Rutland, with two wins. The former World and European Champion in the singlehanded keelboat now heads the ladies leaderboard.

Still to qualify is K1 champion, Simon Hawkes and multiple class champion Nick Craig (Finn) sitting in 17th and 18th places respectively. Ben Flower has two entries in 18th and 19th, for RS Aero 9 and ILCA 7.

All three of these top sailors could yet make big gains for a final podium place, provided they turn in a good result at the Zhik Oxford Blue.

After a solid performance at Rutland, James Davies and Zach Aziz in their 1990s-vintage Laser 3000 move to the top of the CF by L and L Youth rankings, with Sophie Forbes (Topper) holding onto the top junior spot.

The prizegiving for the Series is set to open the 2025 RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show soon after doors open on Saturday morning 22 February.

There’s still time to enter this Saturday’s Zhik Oxford Blue at Farmoor Reservoir.

Recent winners of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series

2023/24 Sam Pascoe (Musto Skiff)

2022/23 Peter Gray & Geoff Edwards (Osprey)

2021/22 Roger Gilbert & Ben McGrane (505)

2020/21 Simon Horsfield & Katie Burridge/ Natalie Johnson (2000)

2019/20 Simon Horsfield & Katie Burridge (2000)