Vendee Globe Race – Sam Goodchild approaching finish off Les Sables d’Olonne to take 9th

Justine Mettraux (Teamwork – Team SNEF) and Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) are expected to finish the 2024 Vendee Globe today, Saturday 25 January.
Switzerland’s Justine Mettraux is expected to finish in 8th place between between midday and 14:00 UTC, closely followed by Britain’s Sam Goodchild in 9th.
Goodchild, in his first Vendee Globe, was in fourth place with less than 1200 miles left to the Les Sables d’Olonne finish line when his mainsail was wrecked, while carrying out repairs he dropped to ninth.
Sam Goodchild Finish time: 14:03:45 UTC Saturday 25 January
Race time: 76d 02h 01min 45s
Gap to first: 11d 06h 38min 56s
Gap to previous: 24min 53s
Distance actually covered: 28 557.07 nautical miles
Actual average speed: 15.64 knots
Vendee Globe Rankings at 14:00 hrs GMT Saturday 25 January 2025
1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – Finished
2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – Finished
3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – Finished
4th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL – Finished
5th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm – Finished
6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB – Finished
7th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE – Finished
8th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef – Finished
9th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – Finished 25 January.
10th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY – 473 nm to Finish
11th FRA Clarissa Cremer
12th GBR Samantha Davies