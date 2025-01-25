Vendee Globe Race – Sam Goodchild approaching finish off Les Sables d’Olonne to take 9th

Justine Mettraux (Teamwork – Team SNEF) and Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) are expected to finish the 2024 Vendee Globe today, Saturday 25 January.

Switzerland’s Justine Mettraux is expected to finish in 8th place between between midday and 14:00 UTC, closely followed by Britain’s Sam Goodchild in 9th.

Goodchild, in his first Vendee Globe, was in fourth place with less than 1200 miles left to the Les Sables d’Olonne finish line when his mainsail was wrecked, while carrying out repairs he dropped to ninth.

Sam Goodchild Finish time: 14:03:45 UTC Saturday 25 January

Race time: 76d 02h 01min 45s

Gap to first: 11d 06h 38min 56s

Gap to previous: 24min 53s

Distance actually covered: 28 557.07 nautical miles

Actual average speed: 15.64 knots



Vendee Globe Rankings at 14:00 hrs GMT Saturday 25 January 2025

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – Finished

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – Finished

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – Finished

4th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL – Finished

5th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm – Finished

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB – Finished

7th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE – Finished

8th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef – Finished

9th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – Finished 25 January.

10th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY – 473 nm to Finish

11th FRA Clarissa Cremer

12th GBR Samantha Davies

Full Rankings available here . . .