John Pollard, David Chapman and Henry Wetherell are 2025 SB20 World Champions

With no racing possible on Day 5 John Pollard, David Chapman and Henry Wetherell are the new SB20 World Champions.

Final results remain as that of day 4 with Pollard, Chapman and Wetherell finishing with a 16 point victory ahead of Australia’s Paul McCartney, Will Sargent and Eddie Reid.

Completing the podium were the French team of Paul Loiseau, Aristide Delin, Maxime Helie and Camille Pfaff.

SB20 World Championship 2025 – Final Leaders after 11 races (53 entries)

1st GBR John Pollard (20) 7 2 2 5 1 10 3 3 6 2 – – 41 pts

2nd AUS Paul McCartney 6 -54 10 1 1 3 5 7 4 8 12 – – 57 pts

3rd FRA Paul Loiseau 4 5 13 11 4 5 3 6 (18) 5 10 – – 66 pts

4th GBR Morgan Peach 2 3 11 23 7 2 7 (27) 7 2 18 – – 82 pts

5th SGP Mike Buchanan 18 8 3 3 2 (21) 1 12 8 11 17 – – 83 pts

6th GBR Charlotte Borghesi 9 16 7 10 12 12 -29 10 14 4 4 – – 98 pts

7th BEL Bart Tytgat 3 2 6 15 11 (28) 6 1 21 25 9 – – 99 pts

8th MAS Mohd Afendy 13 9 20 8 8 13 (24) 8 6 16 14 – – 115 pts

9th SGP Nils Razmilovic 1 -54 5 7 19 7 54 4 5 10 5 – – 117 pts

10th FRA Paola Amar 14 21 9 24 3 20 (28) 5 13 3 7 – – 119 pts

11th GBR William Borghesi 17 14 1 5 21 31 2 -54 17 13 1 – – 122 pts