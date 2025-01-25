John Pollard, David Chapman and Henry Wetherell are 2025 SB20 World Champions

With no racing possible on Day 5 John Pollard, David Chapman and Henry Wetherell are the new SB20 World Champions.
Final results remain as that of day 4 with Pollard, Chapman and Wetherell finishing with a 16 point victory ahead of Australia’s Paul McCartney, Will Sargent and Eddie Reid.
Completing the podium were the French team of Paul Loiseau, Aristide Delin, Maxime Helie and Camille Pfaff.
SB20 World Championship 2025 – Final Leaders after 11 races (53 entries)
1st GBR John Pollard (20) 7 2 2 5 1 10 3 3 6 2 – – 41 pts
2nd AUS Paul McCartney 6 -54 10 1 1 3 5 7 4 8 12 – – 57 pts
3rd FRA Paul Loiseau 4 5 13 11 4 5 3 6 (18) 5 10 – – 66 pts
4th GBR Morgan Peach 2 3 11 23 7 2 7 (27) 7 2 18 – – 82 pts
5th SGP Mike Buchanan 18 8 3 3 2 (21) 1 12 8 11 17 – – 83 pts
6th GBR Charlotte Borghesi 9 16 7 10 12 12 -29 10 14 4 4 – – 98 pts
7th BEL Bart Tytgat 3 2 6 15 11 (28) 6 1 21 25 9 – – 99 pts
8th MAS Mohd Afendy 13 9 20 8 8 13 (24) 8 6 16 14 – – 115 pts
9th SGP Nils Razmilovic 1 -54 5 7 19 7 54 4 5 10 5 – – 117 pts
10th FRA Paola Amar 14 21 9 24 3 20 (28) 5 13 3 7 – – 119 pts
11th GBR William Borghesi 17 14 1 5 21 31 2 -54 17 13 1 – – 122 pts