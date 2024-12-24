Fast race forecast for 2024 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

Boats can expect a fast start to the 2024 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race according to the latest information from the NSW Bureau of Meteorology.

Gabrielle Woodhouse, Senior Meteorologist for the Bureau, said the start should feature north easterly winds.

“We’ll see those winds strengthening and potentially getting gale force speeds, particularly along the southern parts of the New South Wales coast on Thursday,” she said.



However, Woodhouse said there was predicted to be a brisk south westerly change coming through.

“This will push across Bass Strait and turn more southerly on the New South Wales coast on Friday morning,” she said.

“The exact time is still yet to be determined, but the model consistency at the moment is pretty remarkable, noting that it’s still a few days away and as we see that change come through, we could be seeing some showers, and maybe even the chance of a thunderstorm.”

Cruising Yacht Club of Australia Commodore Sam Haynes said he was expecting a fast race, but no records.