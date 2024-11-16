RC44 fleet return to Caribbean for season final event

After a nine year absence from the Caribbean, the RC44 fleet will return next week for the 44Cup Nanny Cay, taking place over 20-24 November.

The high performance one design 44Cup fleet has twice visited the British Virgin Islands (BVI) based out of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda’s clubhouse on Virgin Gorda.

In September 2017, Hurricane Irma, the strongest hurricane ever seen in the Atlantic, decimated the island and the clubhouse, so for its third visit, the RC44s will be racing from their new base in Nanny Cay resort and marina located on the BVI’s principal island, Tortola.

In a highly competitive fleet, Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika, winner of the season’s first event in Porto Calero, Lanzarote and also of August’s 44Cup World Championship tops the leaderboard.

Prosikhin and his team, led by British tactician Nic Asher, are holders of the series’ ‘golden wheels’ (the 44Cup’s equivalent of the Tour de France’s ‘yellow jersey’) currently with a four point margin over Igor Lah’s Team Ceeref Vaider.

The 44Cup, competition go to the wire with five teams still within four points of the podium and nine points on the table for this final event.

After a practice race day on Wednesday 20 November, racing sets sail on Thursday 21 November.

44CUP OVERALL RANKING 2024 after 4 events, 1 discard

1. 🇲🇨 Team Nika – 1 2 7 1 – 4 Pts

2. 🇸🇮 Team CEEREF Vaider – 2 4 6 2 – 8 Pts

3. 🇸🇪 Artemis Racing – 8 1 2 8 – 11 Pts

4. 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing – 5 5 3 4 – 12 Pts

5. 🇲🇨 Charisma – 6 7 1 5 – 12 Pts

6. 🇨🇭 Black Star Sailing Team – 7 3 8 3 – 13 Pts

7. 🇬🇧 Team Aqua – 4 8 4 6 – 14 Pts

8. 🇬🇧 Peninsula Racing – 3 6 5 7 – 15 Pts

9. 🇪🇸 Calero Sailing Team – 9 9 10 9 – 27 Pts