Wingfoil Racing World Cup Italy on a wing and some hard work

A super short track racecourse was necessary to get any sort of racing completed on day two of the Wingfoil Racing World Cup Italy.

The race committee made their best calculations to run fair starts, but less than half of the male riders completed racing and both women’s races were eventually abandoned.

A select few women and men kept up on their foils and gave a masterclass in light wind foiling. But the luck of the winds on a bumpy sea took out some competitors with many riders not even getting off the starting line.

Julien Rattotti of France who won both races in his group using a comparatively small Gong 5.5-meter wing that has a trending double-profile, an extra membrane on the underside of the wing making a more pure, low-drag shape.

Rattotti ended the day in first overall, winning a tiebreaker with countryman Mathis Ghio who is in second. Poland’s Kamil Manowiecki was also hot on day two winning both his races and is in third.

Despite the disappointing conditions and the lost women’s races, organizers have three more days to build a regatta ending in a medal series.

For all foil based sailing events, actually getting on the foils is key, whether you are pumping a wingfoil or powering an America’s Cup AC75.

World Cup Italy – Men Leaders

1. Julien Rattotti FRA

2. Mathis Ghio FRA

3. Kamil Manowiecki POL

4. Francesco Cappuzzo ITA

5. Bastien Escofet FRA

6. Alessandro Jose Tomasi ITA

7. Nicolo Spanu ITA

8. Luca Franchi ITA

9. Mateo Dussarps FRA

10. Jeremiah Mcdonald NZL

World Cup Italy – Women Leaders

1. Manon Pianazza FRA

2. Karolina Kluszcynska POL

3. Nia Suardiaz ESP

4. Emilia Kosti GRE

5. Charlotte Baruzzi ITA

6. Maddalena Maria Spanu ITA

7. Marta Monge ITA

8. Orane Ceris FRA

9. Kristyna Chalupnikova CZE

10. Monika Mikkola FIN