Day 3 of the 37th America’s Cup – Ineos will have to back their brave words with some seriously improved action

With just two days completed INEOS Britannia already faces a fightback to gain any traction in their quest to win the America’s Cup.

DAY 3 RACE NEWS UPDATE:

Wind conditions, 10 kts

13:10 BST – AC37 Race 4 – Clean start by both teams with Ineos Britannia small lead. Several lead changes upwind.

Gate 1 – NZL and GBR Even

Gate 2 – NZL lead by 3 sec

Gate 3 – NZL lead by 13 sec

Gate 4 – NZL lead by 15 sec

Gate 5 – NZL lead by 24 sec

Finish – Emirates Team NZ Win by 23 sec, 350 metres.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

The key to winning America’s Cup races is winning the start and turning that advantage into a lead at the first gate.

So far in this in this Cup, Ineos Britannia has failed to do that and has paid the price . . . trailing Emirates Team New Zealand three to nil.

Another loss will take the New Zealand team past the halfway point in the win-score they need to successfully defend the Auld Mug.

And from what we have seen so far they are looking more confident with every race, and the race 3 pre-start confrontation was a definate step-up by Pete Burling . . . mess with me at your peril.

It is easy to blame the tricky lightwind conditions of the first races, but it is the same for both teams, and as we saw at the pre-start of race 3 you treat the Kiwis seriously or you pay the price!

If we do get a stronger breeze today Ineos will have to back their brave words with some seriously improved action.



AC Weather Forecast:

Wind – Easterly 8 knots increasing to 14 knots. Gusts up to 18 knots.

Note: Wind at 13:00 BST was 10 knots

Sea State – East 0.5m at 3s period

Temp – 21 deg C Cloudy.

The British team is lead by Ben Ainslie, the New Zealand team by Peter Burling.

The 37th America’s Cup is won by the first team to win seven races.

The schedule includes racing days with two races per day on the 12, 13, 16, 18, 19, 20 and 21 October as required.