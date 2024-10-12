The first two races of the 37th America’s Cup are scheduled for Saturday 12 October off Barcelona, Spain.

A British team – Ineos Britannia – will challenge for the America’s Cup after a gap of 60 years. They will face Cup holder Emirates Team New Zealand.

Racing for the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match opens on Saturday 12 october with two races per day, the winner is he first to win seven races.

DAY 1 RACE NEWS UPDATE:

Light wind conditions, 9 to 10 kts and patchy.

15:21 BST – AC37 Race 2 – Emirates Team New Zealand took the start with an immediate 50m lead.

Gate 1 – NZL lead by 11 sec, GBR briefly lead.

Gate 2 – NZL lead by 9 sec

Gate 3 – NZL lead by 11 sec

Gate 4 – NZL lead by 10 sec, lead swapping

Gate 5 – NZL lead by 28 sec, NZL extend to 470m

Gate 6 – NZL lead by 32 sec

Gate 7 – NZL lead by 33 sec

15:52 – Finish – ETNZ Win by 27 sec and 300m.

13:50 BST – AC37 Race 1 – Emirates Team New Zealand took the start with an immediate 50m lead.

Gate 1 – NZL lead by 24 sec, GBR close downwind.

Gate 2 – NZL lead by 15 sec and keep cover on GBR

Gate 3 – NZL lead by 36 sec

Gate 4 – NZL lead by 40 sec

Gate 5 – NZL lead by 56 sec

14:20 BST – Finish – ETNZ Win by 41 sec and 420m

1st Puig Womens AC Final

14:30 BST – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli won an even start taking a 30m lead from Athena Pathway GBR.

Gate 1 – ITA lead by 6 sec

Gate 2 – ITA lead by 6 sec

Gate 3 – ITA lead by 11 sec

Gate 4 – ITA lead by 11 sec

Gate 5 – ITA lead by 19 sec

14:51 BST – Finish – Luna Rossa Win by 8 sec and 90m

The schedule includes racing days with two races per day on the 12, 13, 16, 18, 19, 20 and 21 October as required. Racing is scheduled to start each day after 13:00hrs UK (14:0 CST).

A ‘white-wash’ result would result in the event being decided by the 18 Oct, although weather conditions could extend the schedule.

Day 1 Racing is scheduled from 13:00hrs UK (14:0 CST) on Saturday 12 October. As we have come to expect the AC weather forecast is way-off from the reality, so the first start is on postponement due to lack of wind (13:39 BST).

Between the two Cup races therewill be the Final of the Puig Womens AC Final: Italy versus Great Britain.



AC Weather Forecast:

Wind – SW 15 knots decreasing to 10 knots. Gusts up to 18 knots.

Sea State – E 0.8m at 4s period

Temp – 20 deg C Cloudy

The British team is lead by Ben Ainslie, the New Zealand team by Peter Burling.

The Ineos Britannia team for the America’s Cup today:

Ben Ainslie and Dylan Fletcher as Co-Helms

Trimmers: Bleddyn Mon and Leigh McMillan

Cyclors Matt Rossiter, Matt Gotrel, David ‘Freddie’ Carr, Ben Cornish,

The Emirates Team New Zealand crew are:

Pete Burling and Nathan Outteridge as Co-Helms,

Trimmers: Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney,

Cyclors: Cam Webste, Dougal Allen, Louis Crosby, Hamish Bond